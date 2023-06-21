2023 Emmy nominations ballot: 67 reality/competition hosts vie for your consideration

Since 2008, the TV academy has honored the work of reality and competition series presenters with the Emmy Award for Best Reality/Competition Host. During this year’s first-round nominations voting period, academy members from eight branches must choose from 67 entries, which is down from 2022’s total of 84 and brings the number of actual nomination slots from six to five.

Included on the 2023 ballot is reigning victor RuPaul, who has prevailed on all seven of his consecutive bids for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Others seeking repeat victories include Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum (formerly of “Project Runway,” now “Making the Cut”) and Jeff Probst (“Survivor”).

The peer groups able to vote for nominations in this category are casting directors, daytime programming, performers, producers, production executives, professional representatives, reality, and television executives. These voters have until June 26 to choose from the options listed below, and the lineup will be announced on July 12.

SEE 2023 Emmy nominations ballot: 725 programs vie for your consideration (that’s 29 fewer than last year)

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck (“My Kind of Country”)

Ted Allen (“Chopped”)

Will Arnett (“LEGO Masters”)

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)

Gabriele Bertaccini and Alex Guarnaschelli (“Ciao House”)

Katarina Blom, Ella Engstrom, and Johan Svenson (“The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning”)

The Boulet Brothers (“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans”)

Adolph Brown and Ali Wentworth (“The Parent Test”)

Alton Brown and Kristen Kish (“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend”)

Michelle Buteau (“The Circle”)

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)

Nick Cannon (“The Masked Singer”)

Zach Cherry and Ellie Kemper (“The Great American Baking Show”)

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May (“The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick”)

Stephen Colbert (“Pickled”)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”)

Terry Crews (“America’s Got Talent”)

Alan Cumming (“The Traitors”)

Carson Daly (“The Voice”)

Chelsea DeBoer and Cole DeBoer (“Down Home Fab”)

Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance”)

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa (“The Flipping El Moussas”)

Guy Fieri (“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”)

Bobby Flay (“Bobby’s Triple Threat”)

Tan France and Gigi Hadid (“Next in Fashion”)

JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“The Ultimatum: Queer Love”)

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Zuri Hall, and Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”)

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum (“Making the Cut”)

Murray Hill (“Drag Me to Dinner”)

Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod (“Married to Real Estate”)

Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”)

Phil Keoghan (“Tough as Nails”)

Camille Kostek (“Dancing with Myself”)

Nick Lachey (“Perfect Match”)

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey (“Love is Blind”)

Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”)

TJ Lavin (“The Challenge: Ride or Dies”)

Rico Leon (“Rico to the Rescue”)

Dan Levy (“The Big Brunch”)

Joel Madden (“Ink Master”)

Jeannie Mai (“America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation”)

Meagan Martin, Jason Momoa, and Chris Sharma (“The Climb”)

Cesar Millan (“Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog”)

Speedy Morman (“The Hype”)

Tamera Mowry-Housley (“Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge”)

Jennifer Nettles (“Farmer Wants a Wife”)

Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn (“The Real Love Boat”)

Eureka! “D. Huggard” O’Hara, D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, and Caldwell “Bob the Drag Queen” Tidicue (“We’re Here”)

Jesse Palmer (“The Bachelorette”)

Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete (“Queens Court”)

Ty Pennington (“Rock the Block”)

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (“Baking It”)

Jeff Probst (“Survivor”)

Gordon Ramsay (“Next Level Chef”)

Retta (“Ugliest House in America”)

Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos”)

Mark Rober (“Mark Rober’s Revengineers”)

Tami Roman (“Caught in the Act: Unfaithful”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott (“Celebrity IOU”)

Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”)

Wanda Sykes (“Ring Nation”)

Jon Taffer (“Bar Rescue”)

Alex Wagner (“The Mole”)

Betty Who (“The One That Got Away”)

Rutledge Wood (“Floor is Lava”)

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominations through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?