2023 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 37 Best Structured Reality Program hopefuls from ‘AEW: Dynamite’ to ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

In 2014, the TV academy chose to begin honoring structured and unstructured reality programs separately in order to better recognize achievements in both genres. This year, 37 shows have been submitted for Best Structured Reality Program consideration, which is up by one from last year and three from 2021.

All 20,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 26 to cast their ballots for their favorite structured reality shows. Although they could make as many selections as they wanted in previous years, they can now make no more than five. Unlike at the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally.

Just five of the shows listed below (with plot descriptions) will end up as official nominees on July 12. Which do you think will make the cut?

AEW: Dynamite

Features professional wrestlers showcasing their incredible athleticism, charisma and creativity in front of raucous crowds every Wednesday night from different cities across the US, Canada and UK.

American Pickers

The American Pickers are on a mission to recycle America, earning a living by finding, flipping, and sometimes restoring forgotten relics, transforming one person’s trash into another’s treasure. They scour the country for hidden gems, meeting amazing people, hearing their stories, and uncovering history every step of the way.

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow is back on the road, traveling the country and revealing more secrets behind America’s hidden treasures. Returning to in-person events, this season of Roadshow features moments that are at turns jaw-dropping, life-changing, and bittersweet—but are always deeply human and unfailingly captivating.

Bachelor in Paradise

Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a summer fling into the real thing.

Back in the Groove

Three single women in their 40s will check into The Groove Hotel to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their age. This is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. Hosted by Taye Diggs.

Best of the Worst

Focusing on B-movies and bizarre video releases from the VHS era, each episode features brief introductions of the releases, excerpts from the screenings, panel discussions with a rotating cast, and the occasional destruction of videos.

Celebrity IOU

Hollywood A-listers express their gratitude to individuals who have had a major impact on their lives with surprise home renovations. Drew and Jonathan Scott help each celebrity with a special renovation.

Celebrity Prank Wars

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon take their friendly feud to the next level. Each episode features celebrities planning and perpetrating the wildest pranks on each other, as hosts Nick and Kevin choose one winner of the Prank War.

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog

Cesar is back and rehabilitating dogs and pet parents – empty dog shelters and record dog adoptions mean America needs him more than ever. Cesar’s can-do attitude and heart-warming transformations make us feel like we can overcome all obstacles, starting with our own four-legged pals.

Christina in the Country

Christina Hall begins a new chapter in life as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots on a Tennessee farm.

Cosmic Love

Four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives.

Couples Therapy

Unlocks a hidden world: other people’s relationships, and brings viewers into the authentic and visceral experience of weekly therapy with four couples.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Guy Fieri has traveled all over looking for the best diners, drive-ins and dives, highlighting great restaurants that have been doing it right for decades. From tried-and-true favorites, to updated twists on classics, Guy gives viewers a roadmap to great food finds and a spotlight for the people creating them.

Down Home Fab

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer of Teen Mom 2 fame begin the next chapter of their on-screen careers in Down Home Fab. The series spotlights the couple’s burgeoning renovation business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Dr. Pimple Popper

Features Dr. Sandra Lee, one of America’s top dermatologists, as she treats patients with life-altering unusual skin conditions to help them lead a life free of embarrassment. Busting out syringes, scalpels and squirt-protective masks, Dr. Lee resolves unusual dermatological cases and transforms the lives of her patients.

Enamorándonos

A weekly, Spanish-language, reality show where single people come looking for their other half, featured sixteen weddings, including one between a same sex couple; celebrating love, established relationships, and promoting understanding and communication.

The Flipping El Moussas

Real estate power couple Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa have a new working relationship and a baby on the way. Viewers have a front-row seat as the family navigates ultrasound appointments, family time, and high-end flips.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning

Three Swedes, known as the Death Cleaners, help us face mortality and confront all that crap we have been storing. A journey of levity and hope, these stories are about dealing with our stuff, so that those we leave behind aren’t faced with the overwhelming task of sorting through it.

Ghost Adventures

Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley travel to haunted destinations to uncover the truth behind paranormal activity. They meet with eyewitnesses to piece together the haunted history before beginning their investigation, using advanced technology to capture paranormal evidence and a better understanding of the afterlife.

Home Town Takeover

Taking on another small town to boost its revitalization efforts by renovating homes, businesses, and public spaces. It takes a village to realize change so Ben and Erin Napier will join forces with Dave and Jenny Marrs to help lead the way to make a big difference.

Love is Blind

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

Mark Rober’s Revengineers

Mark Rober, former NASA engineer, created a viral glitter prank to serve justice to doorstep delivery thieves. Now you can join him and his team to take down the morally impaired.

Married to Real Estate

Powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, expert builder Mike Jackson, help families find and buy affordable houses in their ideal Metro Atlanta neighborhood. Then, with smart expenditures that yield breathtaking results, Egypt and Mike renovate the properties to increase their value and return on investment.

The One That Got Away

It’s been said that by the age of 25 most people have already met The One – they just don’t know it. Six singles embark on a new social experiment, where this question is answered: What if the person you’re meant to spend your future with is from your past?

The Parent Test

12 families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test that compares multiple styles of parenting.

Pawn Stars

At the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on the outskirts of Las Vegas, the Harrison family jointly run the family business. It’s up to them to determine if items are real or fake, as they uncover the often surprising answer to, what’s the story behind it? and what’s it worth?

Pawn Stars Do America

For the first time, the Pawn Stars are hitting the road to visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects. In each episode Rick, Corey, and Chum visit different cities and acquire some of the most remarkable items imaginable.

Queer Eye

Join the party with the Fab Five in the city of New Orleans for a new season of inspirational heroes — and beautiful before-and-afters.

Rico to the Rescue

Builder Rico León steps in to help Denver homeowners salvage renovations that have gone off the rails. An advocate for desperate families who need an empathetic expert to fix their stressful situations, Rico works to resolve builder issues and creates renovation plans that turn construction nightmares into dream homes.

Ring Nation

Your daily dose of viral videos from neighborhoods coast-to-coast shared by you, the Ring Nation community! We post every day from Monday through Friday.

Shark Tank

Entrepreneurs come into the Tank eager to secure a deal with a Shark. Pitches include a social media star’s board game, HBCU collegiate fashion designs, a wardrobe accessory and an innovative eyewear design.

Shorty’s Dream Shop

As a child, Shorty crossed the border with his family in search of the American Dream. Today, as a custom shop owner, Shorty and his crew transform rusty classics into sleek hot rods for well deserving owners. They’re bringing the American Dream to life one build at a time.

60 Days In

Locks down Henry County Jail and Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, who came in on a platform of improving the jail and reducing recidivism, is enlisting seven formerly incarcerated participants to go undercover in an effort to find valuable information to help improve jail conditions.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Sixteen celebrities face challenges from the playbook of the Special Forces selection process.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move on in this queer-centric spin-off of The Ultimatum.

We’re Here

Drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela continue their journey across small-town America spreading their stories, increasing awareness, and promoting acceptance in their communities by participating in one-night-only drag shows. In each town, the queens inspire their drag daughters to express their genuine selves.

Who Do You Think You Are?

Celebrities are given the opportunity to research their family trees with surprising and often unexpected results.

