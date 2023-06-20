2023 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 45 Best Unstructured Reality Program hopefuls from ‘AEW: All Access’ to ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

In 2014, the TV academy chose to begin honoring structured and unstructured reality programs separately in order to better recognize achievements in both genres. This year, 45 shows have been submitted for Best Unstructured Reality Program consideration, which is down by 20 from last year and three from 2021.

All 20,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 26 to cast their ballots for their favorite unstructured reality shows. Although they could make as many selections as they wanted in previous years, they can now make no more than five. Unlike at the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally.

Only five of the shows listed below (with plot descriptions) will end up as official nominees on July 12. Which do you think should make it into the final lineup?

AEW: All Access

Showcases AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top and track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Viewers can follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Capt. Glenn, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin MacRae work aboard Parsifal III, along with new crew members, as they set sail in Sardinia, Italy. With a near collision, fire, crew rebellion and potentially season-ending engine failures, this is the most unpredictable season yet.

Bling Empire: New York

A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City.

Buying Beverly Hills

Mauricio Umansky’s family-run firm The Agency represents some of the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills. But there’s drama around every corner.

The Come Up

A glimpse into the feelings and vibrant moments that define coming-of-age in a post-pandemic New York.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

South of Atlanta, longtime friends Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital. Together with their staff, they treat and care for over 20,000 patients. Between emergency office visits to farm calls throughout Georgia, the Critter Fixers are bombarded with unique cases only found in the country.

The Curse of Oak Island

Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina return with the most strategic effort ever attempted to solve the centuries old Oak Island mystery. After obtaining high traces of gold one year ago in the Money Pit area, the team will work to pinpoint the exact location of the possible treasure.

The D’Amelio Show

From relative obscurity and seemingly normal life to being thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, the D’Amelio’s are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined.

Deadliest Catch

A diverse generation ventures to the Bering Sea breaking down barriers and forging new alliances across the fleet. Deadliest Catch captures the poetry of life on the water and tells a story that can inspire and create change.

The Expats: International Ingrams

About Black life abroad; giving never-before-seen insights into the many diverse facets of life abroad through cross-cultural exchanges, and directly combats the distorted representation of BIPOC people globally.

Family Karma

A look at seven Indian-American friends navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional parents and grandparents.

Forever Summer: Hamptons

Hampton locals Avery, Frankie, Habtamu, Reid, Emelye, Hunter and Juliet have their eyes set on having the best summer of their lives, but tides change when city newcomer Ilan moves out there for the summer.

Gold Rush

The story of American pioneers putting everything on the line in the hunt for millions in gold. Embedded film crews follow the five-month mining season as miners race to get as much gold as possible – battling the odds to win their piece of the American Dream.

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick

In their first post pandemic road trip, Jeremy, Richard and James head for the icy wastes of the Scandinavian Arctic Circle. In their three favourite rally cars they embark on a catastrophe filled adventure that takes in Cold War sub bases, frozen lake race tracks, crashes and ski resort chaos.

House of Ho

This multigenerational series follows the Hos, a Houston-based Vietnamese-American family whose multimillion-dollar empire epitomizes the American Dream. The Ho family is rocked by revelations and new beginnings as they continue to balance their luxurious lifestyle with the pressures of growing their families, finding professional success, and maintaining traditions.

Indian Matchmaking

Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients around the world in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

Intervention

Profiles individuals whose uncontrollable addiction to drugs or alcohol has brought them to the brink of death. When their desperate family teams up with an interventionist to offer their loved one hope in the form of treatment, a literal life or death decision must be made.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jerzdays are back with one vacation after another as the Shore family fist pumps their way across the country for the first time ever.

The Kardashians

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series is an honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

The Last Cowboy

Chronicles the lives of the cowboys and cowgirls competing in the high-stakes sport of horse reining. The series follows the reiners as they prepare for the biggest bout in the sport’s history: The Run for a Million.

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans

Indigenous Alaskans live on ancient lands but face a new climate of challenges.

Love Trip: Paris

Four American girls, unlucky in love in their own country, move into a penthouse in the middle of Paris to find a floor of French suitors waiting to date them. Is this love trip to Paris their one-way ticket to romance, or are they headed for heartbreak in another language?

Married at First Sight

The social experiment where 10 brave singles take the ultimate leap of faith for love and legally marry complete strangers. After being matched by experts, the couples meet on their wedding day and eight weeks later decide to stay married or get divorced.

Married to Medicine

Follows the lives of highly successful female doctors and the wives of doctors as they navigate the Atlanta medical community.

Meet Me in Paris

Three women travel to Paris in search of true love in this reality, rom-com movie. Will it be happily ever after or heartbreak?

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Offers a look into the lives and careers of real estate powerhouses Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor. With Flagg’s recent move to Douglas Elliman, this trio are working under the same agency roof for the first time, leading to unprecedented competition.

The Montaners

Follow the iconic Montaner family, led by Ricardo Montaner. This family of artists has become one of the most successful families in the entertainment industry. Get to know their day-to-day lives as they balance their growing careers with their personal lives.

MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock

While the demands of Bretman Rock’s career reach an all-time high, the queer social media icon’s relationship with his younger sister collapses. Resolving to rebuild the family, he fights to heal childhood scars, reconnect with his sister & Filipino heritage, and in the end, learns to embrace himself.

My Unorthodox Life

After fleeing her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, Julia Haart inspired millions with her story of liberation, instantly becoming a spearhead for the modern women’s movement. In this season, Julia is forced to navigate yet another avalanche of personal and professional challenges.

Naked and Afraid

Two strangers, one man and one woman, both experienced survivalists, have chosen to take on the Everest of survival challenges. They’ll have no water, no food, and no clothes, but they must find a way to work together and survive in the wilderness for 21 days.

911 Crisis Center

911 dispatchers are ready to respond to panic-stricken callers. Hearing callers terrorized by shots fired, tearfully pleading during life-threatening emergencies and anxiety ridden over lost children makes working efficiently critical. The series shows how dispatchers calm callers, provide them instruction while relaying the necessary intel to law enforcement.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Atlanta housewives live fabulous lives in Georgia’s capital city, experiencing ups and downs in their love lives while juggling their personal and professional concerns.

The Real Housewives of Miami

Is back with new alliances, loyalty and relationships on the line. The ladies of the Sunshine State are still turning up the heat and dialing up the drama.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Highlights friends of the exclusive society in Potomac and DMV area. Cast includes former Miss DC Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, wife of former NBA player Juan Dixon, super-mom Gizelle Bryant, entrepreneur Karen Huger, singer Candiace Dillard Bassett, Professor Wendy Osefo and multi-clinic owner Mia Thornton.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge

Bear Grylls is taking it up a level by teaching his celebrity guests essential survival skills that they’ll have to master and then prove they can use in a high stress situation.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Takes you behind-the-scenes of the competition for America’s Next Drag Superstar. Viewers experience a look at the sisterhood, the struggles and the triumphs, as the queens share their hopes, fears and powerful life stories, while anxiously awaiting their fates in the competition.

Selling Sunset

The agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.

Sister Wives

Follows Kody Brown and his plural family. With four wives and 18 children, the Brown household has more than their fair share of family drama. Kody and his wives share a glimpse into both the challenges and joys at the heart of this unconventional family structure.

Summer House

Mya, Amanda, Kyle, Paige, Lindsay, Ciara, Danielle and Carl are joined by three single newbies– Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. New friendships bring excitement and new energy, but will this cause new drama or help heal old wounds?

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

A look at what it means to be young, Black, and full of ambition. The series follows a tight-knit group of friends learning to balance their relationships and careers, while working to cement their legacies in the city where they grew up.

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B

Puts fans in a VIP front-row seat and offers backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as legendary chart-toppers SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together.

Vanderpump Rules

Chronicles the lives of restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump and her current and former staff at the West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this wild group as they pursue their dreams and each other.

Wahl Street

Get a look into Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a rigorous film schedule and hustles to expand his blossoming business empire, all while prioritizing his most important roles as husband and father.

Welcome to Wrexham

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds run Wrexham Football Club as they try to create an underdog story the world can root for. From Hollywood to Wales, the series tracks their crash course in ownership and the interwoven fates of a team and a town.

