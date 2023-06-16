2023 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 95 Best Comedy Series hopefuls from A (‘Abbott Elementary’) to Y (‘Young Sheldon’)

When TV academy voters sit down to fill out their 2023 Emmy nominations ballots, they have to consider 95 shows for Best Comedy Series; this is down by 23 contenders from last year. After six years of there being no restrictions on the amount of entrants they could vote for, each member’s selections can now not exceed the number of eventual nominations in a given category, which, in this case, will be eight.

Reigning Best Comedy Series winner “Ted Lasso” is seeking a third consecutive victory, but five of its seven 2022 rivals can put a stop to its streak. Those previously nominated shows that also aired during the eligibility period of June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023 are “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” and 2018 champ “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The two contenders from last year missing from this ballot because they did not return in time are “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Hacks.”

Remember, only eight of the shows listed below will earn bids for Best Comedy Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 12. Which of these laffers do you think will make the cut?

SEE 2023 Emmy nominations ballot: 2,428 performers vie for your consideration (that’s 372 fewer than last year)

Abbott Elementary

Acapulco

Act Your Age

American Auto

American Born Chinese

Animal Control

Atlanta

Avenue 5

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens

Barry

The Bear

The Big Door Prize

Blindspotting

Bob Hearts Abishola

Bupkis

Call Me Kat

Cobra Kai

The Conners

The Consultant

Dave

Dead to Me

Emily in Paris

Everything’s Trash

Extraordinary

FUBAR

The Game

Ghosts

The Goldbergs

Grand Crew

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

The Great

Grown-ish

Harlem

Hello Tomorrow!

Home Economics

How I Met Your Father

Johnson

Jury Duty

A League of Their Own

Loot

Lopez vs Lopez

Los Espookys

Love, Victor

Lucky Hank

Mammals

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mo

The Ms. Pat Show

Mythic Quest

The Neighborhood

Never Have I Ever

Night Court

Not Dead Yet

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

The Outlaws

Party Down

Physical

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

Poker Face

Primo

Rain Dogs

Ramy

Rap Sh!t

Reboot

The Rehearsal

Reservation Dogs

Resident Alien

The Resort

Rutherford Falls

Schmigadoon!

The Sex Lives of College Girls

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Shrinking

Single Drunk Female

Sisters

Slip

So Help Me Todd

Somebody Somewhere

South Side

Sprung

Ted Lasso

That ’90s Show

This Fool

Tulsa King

Uncoupled

Unprisoned

Unstable

Up Here

The Upshaws

Wednesday

Welcome to Flatch

What We Do in the Shadows

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominations through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?