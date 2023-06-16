2023 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 95 Best Comedy Series hopefuls from A (‘Abbott Elementary’) to Y (‘Young Sheldon’)

When TV academy voters sit down to fill out their 2023 Emmy nominations ballots, they have to consider 95 shows for Best Comedy Series; this is down by 23 contenders from last year. After six years of there being no restrictions on the amount of entrants they could vote for, each member’s selections can now not exceed the number of eventual nominations in a given category, which, in this case, will be eight.
Reigning Best Comedy Series winner “Ted Lasso” is seeking a third consecutive victory, but five of its seven 2022 rivals can put a stop to its streak. Those previously nominated shows that also aired during the eligibility period of June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023 are “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” and 2018 champ “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The two contenders from last year missing from this ballot because they did not return in time are “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Hacks.”
Remember, only eight of the shows listed below will earn bids for Best Comedy Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 12. Which of these laffers do you think will make the cut?
Abbott Elementary
Acapulco
Act Your Age
American Auto
American Born Chinese
Animal Control
Atlanta
Avenue 5
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
Barry
The Bear
The Big Door Prize
Blindspotting
Bob Hearts Abishola
Bupkis
Call Me Kat
Cobra Kai
The Conners
The Consultant
Dave
Dead to Me
Emily in Paris
Everything’s Trash
Extraordinary
FUBAR
The Game
Ghosts
The Goldbergs
Grand Crew
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
The Great
Grown-ish
Harlem
Hello Tomorrow!
Home Economics
How I Met Your Father
Johnson
Jury Duty
A League of Their Own
Loot
Lopez vs Lopez
Los Espookys
Love, Victor
Lucky Hank
Mammals
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mo
The Ms. Pat Show
Mythic Quest
The Neighborhood
Never Have I Ever
Night Court
Not Dead Yet
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
The Outlaws
Party Down
Physical
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin
Poker Face
Primo
Rain Dogs
Ramy
Rap Sh!t
Reboot
The Rehearsal
Reservation Dogs
Resident Alien
The Resort
Rutherford Falls
Schmigadoon!
The Sex Lives of College Girls
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Shrinking
Single Drunk Female
Sisters
Slip
So Help Me Todd
Somebody Somewhere
South Side
Sprung
Ted Lasso
That ’90s Show
This Fool
Tulsa King
Uncoupled
Unprisoned
Unstable
Up Here
The Upshaws
Wednesday
Welcome to Flatch
What We Do in the Shadows
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
