2023 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 163 Best Drama Series hopefuls from A (‘Alaska Daily’) to Y (‘Your Honor’)

As TV academy voters fill out their 2023 Emmy Awards nominations ballots, they will have to consider 163 shows for Best Drama Series. This is only down by eight compared to last year. After six years of not having to limit their choices in any categories, members can now not let their selections exceed the number of eventual nominations for a given award, which will be eight in this case.
2020 and 2022 champ “Succession” is in the hunt for its third win in this category and will potentially only have to fend off two of its seven rivals from last year. “Better Call Saul” and “Yellowjackets” returned in time to meet the eligibility window of June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, while “Euphoria,” “Severance,” “Squid Game,” and “Stranger Things” did not. The last remaining 2022 contender, “Ozark,” officially finished its four-season run last April. Also back in the running are former winners “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2017) and “The Crown” (2021).
Remember, only eight of the shows below will earn bids for Best Drama Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 12. Which do you think will make the cut?
2023 Emmy nominations ballot: 2,428 performers vie for your consideration (that's 372 fewer than last year)
Alaska Daily
Alert: Missing Persons Unit
All American
All American: Homecoming
All Rise
Andor
Animal Kingdom
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches
Bad Sisters
Bel-Air
Better Call Saul
Big Sky: Deadly Trails
The Blacklist
Blue Bloods
BMF
The Boys
The Calling
Carnival Row
The Chi
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Chucky
Citadel
City on Fire
The Cleaning Lady
The Company You Keep
Criminal Minds: Evolution
The Crown
CSI: Vegas
Dark Winds
DC’s Stargirl
Dear Edward
The Diplomat
Doom Patrol
East New York
Echo 3
1899
The Equalizer
Evil
Fantasy Island
Fatal Attraction
FBI
FBI: International
FBI: Most Wanted
Fire Country
Firefly Lane
The Flash
For All Mankind
From
Ginny & Georgia
Godfather of Harlem
The Good Doctor
The Good Fight
Good Trouble
Gossip Girl
Gotham Knights
Grey’s Anatomy
The Handmaid’s Tale
High School
His Dark Materials
House of the Dragon
Hunters
Industry
Kindred
Kung Fu
The L-Word: Generation Q
La Brea
The Last of Us
Law & Order
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Lockwood & Co.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Love Undone
Magnum P.I.
The Mandalorian
Manifest
Mayor of Kingstown
A Million Little Things
Mosquito Coast
Motherland: Fort Salem
NCIS
NCIS: Hawai’i
NCIS: Los Angeles
New Amsterdam
The Night Agent
9-1-1
9-1-1: Lone Star
1923
The Old Man
One of Us is Lying
The Orville: New Horizons
Outer Banks
P-Valley
Panhandle
Paper Girls
Peaky Blinders
Pennyworth
The Peripheral
Perry Mason
The Power
Power Book II: Ghost
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
Quantum Leap
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Queen Sugar
Queer As Folk
Rabbit Hole
Reasonable Doubt
The Recruit
The Resident
Riches
Riverdale
The Rookie
The Rookie: Feds
Roswell, New Mexico
S.W.A.T.
Saint X
The Sandman
School Spirits
SEAL Team
See
The Serpent Queen
Servant
Shadow And Bone
Shantaram
Slow Horses
Snowfall
Star Trek: Picard
Station 19
Succession
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Superman & Lois
Surface
Tell Me Lies
The Terminal List
Three Pines
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
True Lies
Truth Be Told
The Umbrella Academy
Vampire Academy
Vikings: Valhalla
Waco: The Aftermath
Walker
Walker: Independence
The Walking Dead
The Watchful Eye
The Way Home
Westworld
The White Lotus
Will Trent
Willow
The Winchesters
Wolf Pack
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Yellowjackets
Yellowstone
You
Your Honor
