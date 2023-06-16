2023 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 163 Best Drama Series hopefuls from A (‘Alaska Daily’) to Y (‘Your Honor’)

As TV academy voters fill out their 2023 Emmy Awards nominations ballots, they will have to consider 163 shows for Best Drama Series. This is only down by eight compared to last year. After six years of not having to limit their choices in any categories, members can now not let their selections exceed the number of eventual nominations for a given award, which will be eight in this case.

2020 and 2022 champ “Succession” is in the hunt for its third win in this category and will potentially only have to fend off two of its seven rivals from last year. “Better Call Saul” and “Yellowjackets” returned in time to meet the eligibility window of June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, while “Euphoria,” “Severance,” “Squid Game,” and “Stranger Things” did not. The last remaining 2022 contender, “Ozark,” officially finished its four-season run last April. Also back in the running are former winners “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2017) and “The Crown” (2021).

Remember, only eight of the shows below will earn bids for Best Drama Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 12. Which do you think will make the cut?

SEE 2023 Emmy nominations ballot: 2,428 performers vie for your consideration (that’s 372 fewer than last year)

Alaska Daily

Alert: Missing Persons Unit

All American

All American: Homecoming

All Rise

Andor

Animal Kingdom

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Bad Sisters

Bel-Air

Better Call Saul

Big Sky: Deadly Trails

The Blacklist

Blue Bloods

BMF

The Boys

The Calling

Carnival Row

The Chi

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Chucky

Citadel

City on Fire

The Cleaning Lady

The Company You Keep

Criminal Minds: Evolution

The Crown

CSI: Vegas

Dark Winds

DC’s Stargirl

Dear Edward

The Diplomat

Doom Patrol

East New York

Echo 3

1899

The Equalizer

Evil

Fantasy Island

Fatal Attraction

FBI

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted

Fire Country

Firefly Lane

The Flash

For All Mankind

From

Ginny & Georgia

Godfather of Harlem

The Good Doctor

The Good Fight

Good Trouble

Gossip Girl

Gotham Knights

Grey’s Anatomy

The Handmaid’s Tale

High School

His Dark Materials

House of the Dragon

Hunters

Industry

Kindred

Kung Fu

The L-Word: Generation Q

La Brea

The Last of Us

Law & Order

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Lockwood & Co.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Love Undone

Magnum P.I.

The Mandalorian

Manifest

Mayor of Kingstown

A Million Little Things

Mosquito Coast

Motherland: Fort Salem

NCIS

NCIS: Hawai’i

NCIS: Los Angeles

New Amsterdam

The Night Agent

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

1923

The Old Man

One of Us is Lying

The Orville: New Horizons

Outer Banks

P-Valley

Panhandle

Paper Girls

Peaky Blinders

Pennyworth

The Peripheral

Perry Mason

The Power

Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Quantum Leap

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Sugar

Queer As Folk

Rabbit Hole

Reasonable Doubt

The Recruit

The Resident

Riches

Riverdale

The Rookie

The Rookie: Feds

Roswell, New Mexico

S.W.A.T.

Saint X

The Sandman

School Spirits

SEAL Team

See

The Serpent Queen

Servant

Shadow And Bone

Shantaram

Slow Horses

Snowfall

Star Trek: Picard

Station 19

Succession

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Superman & Lois

Surface

Tell Me Lies

The Terminal List

Three Pines

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

True Lies

Truth Be Told

The Umbrella Academy

Vampire Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

Waco: The Aftermath

Walker

Walker: Independence

The Walking Dead

The Watchful Eye

The Way Home

Westworld

The White Lotus

Will Trent

Willow

The Winchesters

Wolf Pack

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Yellowjackets

Yellowstone

You

Your Honor

