2023 Emmy nominations: HBO is most-nominated network for 3rd consecutive year

HBO and Max’s combined 75th Primetime Emmy nominations total of 127 is their lowest since 2020, but they still jointly reclaimed the title of most-recognized network or platform for the third straight year. A whopping 27 of those bids are for recently-concluded drama series “Succession,” which improved upon its 2022 haul of 25. In all, 12 HBO or Max programs earned multiple nominations, with the double-digit contender list also including “The Last of Us” (24), “The White Lotus” (23), and “Barry” (11).

Netflix is back in second place for the third year in a row with 103 nominations. This is only slightly down from its 2022 total of 105. Its top earners were limited series “Beef” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” with 13 bids apiece. New comedy series “Wednesday” also raked in a dozen notices on its own.

As is to be expected nowadays, the big four traditional broadcast networks were outpaced by paycasters and streamers. They amassed a combined total of 86 nominations, which matches the amount they received in 2022. After dominating this subset last year with 29 bids, CBS has fallen behind ABC (28) and NBC (27) with only 20 this time. With its eight mentions, the American Broadcasting Company’s best performer was “Abbott Elementary.”

Below is a scorecard of how the top TV networks performed in nominations for the 2023 Emmys (with the network tallies for the last five years included for comparison, where applicable).

TV NETWORKS

HBO: 127 (2022: 140; 2021: 130; 2020: 107; 2019: 137; 2018: 108)

Netflix: 103 (2022: 105; 2021: 129; 2020: 160; 2019: 117; 2018: 112)

Apple TV+: 50 (2022: 51; 2021: 35; 2020: 18)

Amazon Prime Video: 42 (2022: 30; 2021: 19; 2020: 31; 2019: 47; 2018: 22)

Hulu: 41 (2022: 58; 2021: 25; 2020: 26; 2019: 20; 2018: 27)

Disney+: 40 (2022: 34; 2021: 71; 2020: 19)

FX: 37 (2022: 23; 2021: 16; 2020: 33; 2019: 32; 2018: 50)

ABC: 28 (2022: 23; 2021: 23; 2020: 36; 2019: 26; 2018: 31)

NBC: 27 (2022: 28; 2021: 46; 2020: 27; 2019: 58; 2018: 78)

CBS: 20 (2022: 29; 2021: 26; 2020: 23; 2019: 43; 2018: 34)

Roku Channel: 12 (2022: 3)

FOX: 11 (2022: 6; 2021: 7; 2020: 15; 2019: 18; 2018: 16)

Peacock: 8 (2022: 3)

Showtime: 8 (2022: 17; 2021: 6; 2020: 4; 2019: 18; 2018: 15)

Paramount+: 7 (2022: 11)

