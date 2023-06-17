2023 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 51 Best Limited Series contenders from ‘Accused’ to ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

This year’s first-round Primetime Emmy nominations ballot includes a total of 51 Best Limited Series hopefuls. This is down from 2022’s unusually high total of 61, yet still much higher than 2021’s 37, 2020’s 41, and 2019’s 35.

All 20,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 26 to cast their 2023 Emmy Awards nominations ballots for programs (save for animated and documentary, which are restricted to their peer groups). Unlike the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally. After six years of not having to limit their choices in any categories, members’ selections can now not be greater than the number of eventual nominations for a given award, which, in this case, will be five.

Unlike comedy and drama series, which simply appear on the ballot by name, the limited series submissions include plot descriptions and cast lists. Which of the shows listed below do you think will land in the final lineup on July 12?

Accused

Accused is a collection of 15 topical crime stories. Each episode of Accused is a thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city with an entirely original cast.

Starring: Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Abigail Breslin, Molly Parker, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Stephanie Nogueras, Robert Mesa, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, J. Harrison Ghee, Ian Anthony Dale, Jason Ritter, Meaghan Rath, Adam Bakri, Betsy Brandt, Keith Carradine

American Horror Stories

American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series featuring a different horror story each episode.

Starring: Denis O’Hare, Kristine Froseth, Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield, Bella Thorne, Cody Fern, Dominique Jackson, Quvenzhané Wallis, Judith Light, Madison Iseman, Alicia Silverstone

American Horror Story: NYC

In American Horror Story: NYC, mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.

Starring: Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver, Denis O’Hare, Billie Lourd, Isaac Powell, Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone, Sandra Bernhard

Beef

A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.

Starring: Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Joseph Lee, Ashley Park, Maria Bello

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Longtime college friends face the midlife challenges of marriage, parenting, health, romance, work and identity as they redefine their friendships.

Starring: Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Harold Perrineau, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa

Black Bird

Inspired by actual events. As Jimmy Keene begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall, Jimmy will be freed. Completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime.

Starring: Taron Egerton

Cherish the Day

An anthology series that chronicles the relationship of one couple. In season two, the rekindling of a romance is told — the love story of Ellis Moran and Sunday St. James, who fell in love in high school but find themselves reunited in beautiful New Orleans.

Starring: Joy Bryant, Henry Simmons

Chloe

Becky’s lonely life is nothing like Chloe’s charmed one. One-time teenage friends, she now only watches Chloe through social media. When Chloe dies suddenly, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the lives of Chloe’s friends to find out why. As Sasha, she discovers the conflicting faces of Chloe.

Starring: Erin Doherty

Colosseum

Explores the rise and fall of the Roman Empire through the people who fought and died there. From the life of enslaved gladiators to the ways emperors used the amphitheater to demonstrate power.

Starring: Campbell Scott, Timothy Blore, James Oliver Wheatley, Edward Dogliani, Soufiane El Khalidy, Josh Taylor, Daniel De Bourg, Teddy Robson, Anthony Barclay

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Across more than a decade, 17 teen boys and young men were murdered by convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer. How did he evade arrest for so long?

Starring: Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Niecy Nash-Betts, Rodney Burford Jr, Colby French, Michael Beach, Shaun J. Brown, Michael Learned, Molly Ringwald, Penelope Anne Miller, Karen Malina White

Daisy Jones and The Six

Based on the novel, Daisy Jones & the Six follows the story of a 1970s rock band fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.

Starring: Sam Claflin, Riley Keough

Dead Ringers

Dead Ringers is a limited series starring Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead role of renowned gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle, identical twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Starring: Rachel Weisz

Documentary Now!

Documentary Now! pays homage to the world’s best-known documentaries. Each episode features a parody of a classic documentary, from Grey Gardens to The Thin Blue Line to Stop Making Sense.

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Jamie Demetriou, Trystan Gravelle, Cate Blanchett, Harriet Walter, Liliane Rovère, Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, August Diehl

Echoes

Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly switched places for years. But when one sister disappears, both of their lives start to fall apart.

Starring: Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Karen Robinson, Jonathan Tucker, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Gable Swanlund, Rosanny Zayas, Michael O’Neill

The English

An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Starring: Chaske Spencer, Emily Blunt

Extrapolations

Eight interconnected stories told over 33 years explore how our planet’s changing climate will affect family, work, faith – and survival.

Starring: Murray Bartlett, Gaz Choudhry, Daveed Diggs, Michael Gandolfini, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Harington, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, David Schwimmer, Forest Whitaker, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Eiza González, Cherry Jones, Diane Lane, Sienna Miller, Neska Rose, Keri Russell, Meryl Streep, Indira Varma

Five Days at Memorial

Based on actual events from Hurricane Katrina. When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make heart-wrenching decisions.

Starring: Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr., Robert Pine, Michael Gaston, Cherry Jones, Adepero Oduye, Julie Ann Emery, Molly Hager

Fleishman is in Trouble

Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman dives into app-based dating with the kind of success he never had in his youth. Then his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with their two young kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, Claire Danes

Florida Man

A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt.

Starring: Edgar Ramirez, Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Lauren Buglioli, Otmara Marrero

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin peels back the curtain to reveal the twisted origin and dark secrets of the Foxworth family.

Starring: Max Irons, Jemima Rooper, Hannah Dodd, Alana Boden, Harry Hamlin, Kate Mulgrew, Callum Kerr, Paul Wesley, Luke Fetherston, T’Shan Williams, Buck Braithwaite

A Friend of the Family

Based on the true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family friend.

Starring: Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, Mckenna Grace, Anna Paquin, Hendrix Yancey, Lio Tipton

From Scratch

An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.

Starring: Zoe Saldaña, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Keith David, Danielle Deadwyler

George & Tammy

George & Tammy chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired iconic music.

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon

Great Expectations

A coming-of-age story of an orphan, Pip, who yearns for a greater life until a twist of fate shows him a dark world of possibilities. He is forced to contend with the true cost of this new world and if it will make him the man he wishes to be.

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Olivia Colman

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro.

Starring: Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, David Hewlett, F. Murray Abraham, Peter Weller, Rupert Grint, Tim Blake Nelson, Essie Davis, Kate Micucci

Irma Vep

Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and recent breakup, comes to France to star as Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film classic crime thriller, Les Vampires. Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge.

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Vincent Macaigne

Kaleidoscope

A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.

Starring: Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega

Keep Breathing

After her private plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness, lone survivor Liv must battle both an unforgiving cold and past personal traumas to stay alive in the harsh environments.

Starring: Melissa Barrera

Last Light

Separated across continents, petro-chemist Andy Yeats and his family must survive the deadly effects of a sudden global oil crisis and find the mastermind behind it all.

Starring: Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt

The Last Thing He Told Me

A woman must forge a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter in order to find her husband, who has mysteriously disappeared.

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Augusto Aguilera, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau David Morse, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler

Linked By Love

Transplantation, family, and the complicated world of Black Americans in their history with the medical establishment are all explored in this story of family, love, and second chances.

Starring: Michelle N. Carter, Byron Marc Newsome, Shirley Jordan, Kiana Nicole Washington, Gordon James, Jr.

Little America

Little America is an anthology series that observes the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and sometimes surprising stories of immigrants in America.

Starring: Alan S. Kim, Ki Hong Lee, Hanad Abdi, Mohammad Amiri Stacy Rose, Isuri Wijesundara, Sasha Frolova, Shiori Ideta, Victoria Canal

Love & Death

The true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their small town Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Elizabeth Marvel, Keir Gilchrist

Mike

A look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.

Starring: Trevante Rhodes, Russell Hornsby

Mrs. Davis

Sister Simone partners with her rebellious ex-boyfriend on a globe-spanning journey to destroy a powerful artificial intelligence known as Mrs. Davis.

Starring: Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. But Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in—that is, until she gets her own superpowers.

Starring: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Nimra Bucha

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins 10 years after Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Darth Vader. Now hunted by his former padawan, and tasked with the rescue of young Princess Leia, the series follows Obi-Wan’s journey to regain his faith.

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Vivien Lyra Blair, Indira Varma

The Patient

A psychological thriller about a therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who is held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges.

Starring: Steve Carell, Domhnall Gleeson, David Alan Grier, Linda Emond

Paul T. Goldman

One man’s effort to uncover the truth thrusts him into a labyrinth of fraud, deception and criminality, transforming him “from wimp to warrior.”

Starring: Paul T. Goldman, Melinda McGraw

Slasher: Ripper

Slasher: Ripper takes the franchise back in time to the 19th century. There’s a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meeting out justice against the rich and powerful.

Starring: Eric McCormack

A Small Light

Based on a true story, Miep Gies was young, carefree, and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII.

Starring: Joe Cole, Bel Powley

A Spy Among Friends

The true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends. Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history.

Starring: Damian Lewis, Guy Pearce, Anna Maxwell Martin

Swarm

Swarm, set between 2016-2018, follows Dre, a lonely young woman, and an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star, Ni’Jah. When Dre’s sister Marissa dies after an argument between them, she becomes fixated on those who post disparaging comments about Ni’Jah and sets off on a cross-country killing spree.

Starring: Dominique Fishback

This Is Going To Hurt

The series follows Adam, a doctor finding his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy; junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work.

Starring: Ben Whishaw

Tiny Beautiful Things

Follows a woman who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar; an anonymous and revered advice columnist, even when her own life is falling apart.

Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Quentin Plair, Sarah Pidgeon, Tanzyn Crawford

Tom Jones (Masterpiece)

A reimagined tale of an illegitimate young man’s love for a beautiful heiress. Solly McLeod stars as Tom, Sophie Wilde as Sophia, his true love and Hannah Waddingham as the seductress Lady Bellaston.

Starring: Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde, Hannah Waddingham, James Fleet, James Wilbraham, Alun Armstrong, Felicity Montagu, Shirley Henderson, Pearl Mackie, Daniel Rigby, Tamzin Merchant

Transatlantic

Two Americans and their allies form a rescue operation in 1940 Marseille to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during World War II. Transatlantic is inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee.

Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Cory Michael Smith, Lucas Englander

The Watcher

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself The Watcher are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.

Starring: Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts

Welcome to Chippendales

In this true-crime saga, Chippendales founder, Somen Steve Banerjee, an Indian immigrant chasing the American dream creates the world’s greatest male-stripping empire – only to burn it all down to the ground.

Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford

White House Plumbers

White House Plumbers tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect.

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Lena Headey

The Witcher: Blood Origin

More than a thousand years before the events of The Witcher, seven outcasts in an Elven world join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire.

Starring: Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown, Lenny Henry, Michelle Yeoh

