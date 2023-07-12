2023 Emmy nominations: Complete list of nominees [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2023 Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday, July 12 at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET. Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were revealed by Emmy nominee Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy Chair Frank Scherma at a live virtual ceremony streaming on Emmys.com/nominations. See the complete 2023 Emmy nominations list below (Creative Arts categories can be seen at the Emmys website).

This year’s Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, September 18 on FOX. This season, the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th anniversary. What began as a modest ceremony with five awards at the Hollywood Athletic Club has evolved into television’s biggest night, celebrating excellence throughout the industry. In the age of “peak TV” with close to 600 original scripted series, the nominations recognize the importance of the writers, performers and all those who worked on television programs in the past year.

As a reminder, last year’s big Emmy winners were HBO’s “Succession” for Best Drama Series and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” for Best Comedy Series. Which of your favorite TV programs will win this year? Here the complete list of 2023 Emmy Awards nominations:

COMEDY

BEST COMEDY SERIES

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

BEST COMEDY WRITING

DRAMA

BEST DRAMA SERIES

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING



BEST DRAMA WRITING

MOVIE/MINI

BEST LIMITED SERIES

BEST TV MOVIE

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST MOVIE/MINI DIRECTING

BEST MOVIE/MINI WRITING

REALITY/VARIETY

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

BEST VARIETY SERIES DIRECTING

BEST VARIETY SERIES WRITING

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?