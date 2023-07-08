Editors 2023 Emmys slugfest: Our final nominations predictions in Comedy, Variety and Animated Series categories [WATCH]

Will “Ted Lasso” successfully three-peat at the 2023 Emmys? Could “Abbott Elementary” or “The Bear” stage an upset? Which actors do we predict (and hope) will hear their names called on nominations morning? And which late night show will benefit from “Last Week Tonight’s” category shift?

Gold Derby senior editors Denton Davidson, Marcus James Dixon and Daniel Montgomery are here with their final Emmy nominations predictions in the Comedy, Variety and Animated Series races. Watch our slugfest above and then check out our upcoming debates in the Drama categories on Sunday, July 9 and the TV Movie/Limited Series and Reality races on Monday, July 10. The 75th Emmy nominations will be announced Wednesday, July 12.

SEE Emmy Experts Typing: To make or to not make last-second prediction changes?

“I think ‘Ted Lasso’ is winning this,” Dixon says with conviction. “I think it’s a slam dunk. I think they’re gonna go three for three!” As for potential spoilers to make the nominations cut, Montgomery is predicting FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” to crack the Top 8. “It’s been nominated twice in a row. In a field of eight, when there’s some uncertainty, go with an old reliable. Shows like ‘Poker Face’ may be vulnerable, even though I’m predicting that one. To win, I think ‘Abbott Elementary.’ I feel like ‘Ted Lasso’ has gotten some less favorable attention than it has in previous seasons. The acclaim for ‘Abbott Elementary’ has just gone up.”

Later in the discussion, Davidson reminds viewers that seven-time Variety Talk Series champ, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” has been forced into Variety Scripted Series, leaving the race open for a new winner. Both Davidson and Montgomery believe “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will benefit from that move, while Dixon is putting his bet on “The Problem with Jon Stewart.”

