Experts slugfest: Our final 2023 Emmy nominations predictions

Can “Succession” break its own acting nomination record? Will “Ted Lasso” still dominate after a divisive season? And what to do in those wild limited categories? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here with their final Emmy nominations predictions before the July 12 announcement.

Last year, “Succession” set a new record with 14 acting bids in one year. Can it surpass that on a restricted ballot? One of us is expecting that to happen. The restricted ballot was last in use in 2016, which was a very different TV atmosphere as well (read: a lot fewer shows). Will it help underdog passion picks rise to the top over highly visible shows? “The White Lotus” produced five supporting actress nominees last year on an unlimited ballot as a limited series, but there is a chance it could pull four in drama supporting actress. Meanwhile, we wrestle with how to fill out the last two spots in drama actress.

The comedy categories present a slightly different predicament since all four regular acting categories lost a spot, going down to five in lead and seven in supporting. We debate between Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”) and Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”), and are also split on how well “Wednesday” will do above the line.

Elsewhere, we take a flier out on “A Small Light” but are still lost on the limited supporting categories.

Timestamps:

Intro and reality, variety and animated categories (0:00)

Comedy categories (6:26)

Drama categories (42:08)

Limited/TV movie categories (1:18:00)

Listener questions (1:38:00)

