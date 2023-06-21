2023 Emmy nominations ballot: See all 12 Scripted Variety Series contenders from ‘Amazon Music Live’ to ‘Ziwe’

Heading into this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, the category previously known as Best Variety Sketch Series has been rebranded as Best Scripted Variety Series. The TV academy created this and the Best Talk Series categories in 2015 as replacements for their catch-all variety series one in order to better recognize achievement in both subgenres. This year, 12 scripted variety shows are on the first-round nominations ballot, which means three final contenders will be revealed on July 12. This entrant amount is up from eight in 2022 and nine in 2021.

All 20,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 26 to cast their ballots for their favorite programs. Unlike at the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally.

Whereas they could previously make as many selections as they wanted in each category, there are now limits based on the predetermined sizes of the eventual lineups. Which three of the series listed below do you think will make it past this round?

Amazon Music Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Comedy Invasion

Crank Yankers

History of the World, Part II

Inside Amy Schumer

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Random Acts of Flyness

Saturday Night Live

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News

Studio C

Ziwe

