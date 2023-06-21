2023 Emmy nominations ballot: See all 19 Talk Series contenders from ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ to ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’

In 2015, the TV academy made the decision to split the variety series Emmy category into two separate ones in order to better recognize achievements in the talk and scripted subgenres. This year, there are 19 shows vying for spots in the Best Talk Series lineup. The amount of 2022 hopefuls was also 19, which was down from 20 in 2021 and 24 in 2020. Four of the series listed below will reap bids this year, giving each entry pretty good odds.

All 20,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 26 to cast their ballots for their favorite talk shows. Unlike at the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally.

Whereas they could previously make as many selections as they liked in each category, voters will now be limited to four choices here, reflecting the number of eventual nominees. Which of the talk series listed below do you think will make the final cut on July 12?

SEE 2023 Emmy nominations ballot: 2,428 performers vie for your consideration (that’s 372 fewer than last year)

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Hart to Heart

Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God

The Jason Lee Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Lenovo Late Night I.T.

Pause with Sam Jay

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Real Time with Bill Maher

RuPaul’s Drag Race: The Pit Stop with Bianca Del Rio

¡Siéntese Quien Pueda!

Talking Dead

A Tiny Audience

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominations through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?