Experts slugfest: ‘Beef’ takes a bite out of the limited series Emmy races

Netflix served up a twist this week with the news that “Beef” will compete as a limited series, not a comedy, at the Emmys. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss this shake-up and “Succession’s” own big shake-up (this is your spoiler alert).

While Netflix’s other limited series “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has been holding down the top spot in the Best Limited Series, there’s always been a feeling that it’s beatable, especially on the heels of its Producers Guild of America Award loss to “The Dropout” and Evan Peters‘ Screen Actors Guild Award loss to “1883’s” Sam Elliott. Enter “Beef”? We’ve both moved the show, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong into their respective categories, but what about the supporting cast?

The drama categories could also have a new complexion after Sunday’s episode of “Succession,” in which Logan (Brian Cox) dies. As it stands, he’s eligible in guest or he could remain in lead (with two episodes and a cold open) or drop to supporting. We debate all the acting category reshuffling the HBO drama could do.

Elsewhere, we discuss if Ayo Edibiri could be a coattail win for “The Bear” and name our favorite “Beef” needle drops.

