Experts slugfest: Will ‘Beef’ serve up Emmy nominations? Can Harrison Ford win for ‘Shrinking’?

Netflix is serving up its latest comedy contender Thursday with the release of “Beef.” Will it cook up Emmy nominations though? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the show’s Emmy prospects, “Poker Face’s” embarrassment of riches in the guest races and more.

“Beef” stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two strangers who almost collide in a road rage incident and then figuratively collide in each other’s lives because neither can let it go. The dramedy, which as gotten stellar reviews, takes some big swings toward the end of the season as well, and at the moment, it’s in 14th place in the Best Comedy Series odds. Yeun has the best odds, sitting in eighth place in comedy actor, while Wong is in 11th in actress. Expect that to rise as everyone consumes “Beef,” but will any of them make it in?

The show could certainly topple another freshman contender, “Poker Face,” which is on the precipice in both series and actress for Natasha Lyonne. But will the howcatchem murder mystery fare the best in the guest categories, with the likes of Judith Light, S. Epatha Merkerson, Ellen Barkin, Tim Meadows, Cherry Jones and Nick Nolte in contention? The women, in particular, could dominate the category like “Hacks'” guest stars did last year.

Elsewhere, we discuss Harrison Ford‘s win potential for “Shrinking” and whether “White House Plumbers” will turn into the limited series to beat.

Timestamps:

Intro and LOL levels of shows (0:00)

“Beef’s” prospects and Best Comedy Series (7:42)

Best Comedy Actor (20:48)

Best Comedy Actress (26:40)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress (39:41)

Best Comedy Supporting Actor (46:03)

Listener questions (53:57)

