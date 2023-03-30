Experts slugfest: Should ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Rhea Seehorn move to lead at the Emmys?

To upgrade or not to upgrade? With Best Drama Actress rather, uh, soft at the Emmys this year, several supporting contenders could make the jump to lead, including “Better Call Saul’s” Rhea Seehorn. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss these potential moves, the season premieres of “Succession” and “Yellowjackets,” and more.

Earlier this week, AMC announced “Better Call Saul’s” Emmy submissions with one notable TBD. Seehorn, who finally snagged a supporting bid last year for the first part of the sixth and final season, might submit in lead for this last go-round. We discuss whether this would be a good move or not. If Seehorn does move up, her co-star Carol Burnett, who appeared in too many episodes to submit in guest, could take her spot, so to speak, in supporting. The legendary comedienne is currently in 10th place in the odds. And would “Better Call Saul” be able to carry two nominees in supporting actress if Seehorn doesn’t vacate it?

Another potential supporting-to-lead mover is Sarah Snook, whose prominence in the Season 4 premiere only further buttresses that idea. Snook submitted in lead for the first season and did not get in (but no “Succession” actor did) and has earned supporting bids for the past two seasons, losing to Julia Garner (“Ozark”), who’s now gone. We discuss why Snook might have a better shot of winning in lead — and not just because she’d be away from Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”).

Elsewhere, we debate “Yellowjackets” acting divisions and wonder if Bryan Cranston will win the lone Emmy for “Better Call Saul.”

Timestamps:

Intro and “Better Call Saul’s” submissions (0:00)

“Succession” premiere thoughts (spoilers, obviously) (17:00)

“Yellowjackets'” acting categories (31:37)

Can Pedro Pascal be this year’s Lee Jung-jae? (35:40)

Listener questions (42:03)

