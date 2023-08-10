Experts slugfest: Can ‘Ted Lasso’ hold off ‘The Bear’ at the Emmys? Plus: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ returns

The Emmys ceremony has moved to 2024 as dual strikes have shut down Hollywood, but there was one set of TV awards this week and an Emmy nominee returned with a new season. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the Television Critics Association Awards winner, “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 and how — if at all — either will impact the Emmys.

“Succession” topped the TCA Awards with two wins, including Program of the Year and drama series. It had triple nominees in Individual Achievement in a Drama, but Rhea Seehorn prevailed for “Better Call Saul,” becoming the first supporting performer to win the gender-neutral category. The win can put some wind in her sails with Emmy voting around the corner, but can she actually win the Emmy? When “Better Call Saul” has never won a single Emmy and Jennifer Coolidge exists? One of us has switched to her.

Tuesday saw the return of “Only Murders in the Building” with the first two episodes of the third season. Season 2 earned 11 nominations, six fewer than Season 1, headlined by the glaring snub of Steve Martin. Can the new season, with the additional star power of Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, boost Season 2’s chances anywhere? Martin Short has a tall order in Best Comedy Actor with frontrunner Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) in the way. Plus: How might Season 3 do awards-wise?

Elsewhere, we debate the competitive comedy supporting actor race, where we somehow have the same person winning.

