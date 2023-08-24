Experts slugfest: Can Emmy dark horses Christina Applegate and Cherry Jones upset?

Are we underestimating Christina Applegate and Cherry Jones? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss some Emmy dark horses as Phase 2 voting wraps up in a few days only for the results to be kept under lock and key for five months.

The Best Comedy Actress race remains a tricky category to crack despite the odds heavily leaning toward Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary.” While we’ve both had former champ Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) for a while, one of us has made the switch to Applegate. The “Dead to Me” star is her show’s only nomination, which does not bode well, considering no one has won this category without a series nomination since Melissa McCarthy (“Mike & Molly”) in 2011. But Applegate is a former winner and a beloved figure who’s nominated for her final onscreen performance — can that push her over the edge in a field that’s not particularly strong?

Speaking of former champs, Cherry Jones is the only Emmy winner in Best Drama Guest Actress and she’s won the category before for “Succession.” She’s up against two “Succession” co-stars and three from “The Last of Us.” Is everyone downplaying Jones’ chances when voters have shown it doesn’t take much for them to return to a past winner in the guest categories?

Elsewhere, we discuss whether Jason Sudeikis can beat Jeremy Allen White for his third straight Emmy, and what if actors can be nominated across genres?

