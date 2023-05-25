Experts slugfest: Is James Cromwell the new drama guest actor Emmy favorite?

Does the Best Drama Guest Actor Emmy race have a new frontrunner? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss James Cromwell‘s late fastball into the mix in the penultimate episode of “Succession,” what will take that eighth Best Drama Series spot and more.

Though he had yet to make an appearance on “Succession” this season prior to Sunday, Cromwell has been predicted to earn a drama guest actor nomination. Makes sense since he’s gotten in the past two times and “Succession” is the series favorite. But the actor’s performance in “Church and State,” in which Ewan (Cromwell) delivers a brutal and brutally honest eulogy at Logan’s (Brian Cox) funeral, not only cemented his nomination but made him extremely win-competitive as well. Can he take down the “Last of Us” duo of Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, who are 1-2 in the odds? “Church and State” was also yet another big showcase for Kieran Culkin, as Roman collapsed into a little boy as he prepared to deliver the eulogy he would never give. Has he done enough to overcome his TV dad and TV bro, the latter of whom has won before?

While “Succession” is perched in the top spot of the series odds, it’s anyone’s guess what show will round out the category. Can two-time nominee “The Mandalorian” hang on despite a underwhelming third season? Or will visibility win out with a Netflix hit like “The Diplomat” or “Queen Charlotte”?

Elsewhere, we discuss what has the edge between “White House Plumbers” and “Love & Death,” and what “The Last Thing He Told Me’s” ratings success means in the Emmy race.

