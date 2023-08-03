Emmy Experts slugfest: Snap judgments on the episode submissions

Who nailed their Emmy submissions? And does it even matter if anyone didn’t? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss actors’ episode picks.

Acting submissions are in, and if the Emmys still operated under the tape system, some of these would lock up a win for certain folks, but alas. On the drama side, no “Succession” actor submitted the most talked-about episode of Season 4, “Connor’s Wedding.” We discuss why that’s not terribly surprising. But there is much more variety in the “Succession” stars’ picks than in that of “The White Lotus” stars, all of which are spread out among just three episodes.

In comedy, we talk about “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein acing their tapes and how the latter would probably be in a heated duel with “Abbott Elementary’s” Sheryl Lee Ralph, who also submitted perfectly, under the tape system. But who had better options?

Elsewhere, we discuss the currently undated Emmy ceremony and debate if “Poker Face” would’ve done better had it aired on NBC.

Timestamps:

Intro and Emmy ceremony postponement (0:00)

Comedy acting submissions (14:49)

Drama acting submissions (27:09)

Limited/TV movie supporting acting submissions (42:42)

Listener questions (49:19)

