Experts slugfest: Guessing the 2023 Emmy guest categories

Will “Saturday Night Live” rebound in the guest categories at the Emmys? Will “Succession” match its seven guest bids last year? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the guest races, which are guaranteed new winners in at least three categories.

“SNL” has dominated the comedy guest categories since it first competed there in 2009, winning 14 times — seven in each category. But last year, it earned just one bid, Best Comedy Guest Actor for Jerrod Carmichael. At the moment, the sketch series is expected to receive three nominations, for Quinta Brunson, Pedro Pascal and co-host duo Steve Martin and Martin Short. All four are in the hunt for — and likely to get — nominations for their regular series, “Abbott Elementary,” “The Last of Us” and “Only Murders in the Building,” respectively. Will this help them score guest bids? The Martins could also lose to their “Only Murders” co-star, reigning champ Nathan Lane.

SEE Experts slugfest: ‘Beef’ shakes up limited series Emmy categories

On the drama end, we could see a lot of last year’s “Succession” nominees, including James Cromwell, Harriet Walter, Arian Moayed and Hope Davis. Former champ Cherry Jones is also predicted to make the cut, but we’re both pulling for Hiam Abbass after Marcia’s epic return in Sunday’s episode. Best Drama Guest Actor is currently topped by “The Last of Us” pair Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, but could they split the vote? And lead to a fifth Emmy for playing Walter White for Bryan Cranston on “Better Call Saul”?

Elsewhere, we discuss “The Boys'” prospects and what if “The Bear” were in drama.

Email your questions to slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and guest thoughts (0:00)

Best Comedy Guest Actress (5:38)

Best Comedy Guest Actor (11:23)

Best Drama Guest Actress (18:49)

Best Drama Guest Actor (24:35)

Listener questions (40:00)

