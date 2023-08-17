Experts slugfest: The Emmys’ date change, Phase 2 voting begins and the tough comedy actress race

The 2023 Emmy Awards… coming to you in 2024. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the new date for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, the start of Phase 2 voting and more.

As expected, the Emmy ceremony has been moved to January due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes — Monday, Jan. 15, to be exact, aka Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That is eight days after the Golden Globes and one day after the Critics Choice Awards, which means “The Bear” could win a bunch of awards for Season 2 before it wins Emmys for Season 1. We discuss why this is a poor move and how the Emmys might feel like a cultural afterthought in the middle of Oscar season.

SEE Experts slugfest: Can ‘Ted Lasso’ hold off ‘The Bear’ at the Emmys? Plus: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

The Emmy ceremony may be five months away, but Phase 2 voting is still going on as scheduled from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Monday, Aug. 28. We talk about the tweaked Phase 2 campaigning in the wake of the strikes, which included a lot of banked interviews with actors that have been rolling out the past few weeks. And do they even matter?

Elsewhere, we are still unsure about the tough Best Comedy Actress race, where it feels like any of the five nominees could prevail, and discuss Stevie Nicks‘ endorsement of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and which acting category “Ted Lasso” is best positioned to win.

Timestamps:

Intro and new Emmys date (0:00)

Phase 2 voting begins (17:24)

Best Comedy Actress (22:57)

Listener questions (36:13)

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Actress Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?