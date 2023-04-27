Experts slugfest: Can Kieran Culkin win the Best Drama Actor Emmy?

Will the Best Actor Emmy come down to a battle between the CE-Bros? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the first big “Succession” category move and what that means.

After two nominations in supporting, Kieran Culkin will submit in lead this year for the fourth and final season of the drama series frontrunner. The placement is not wrong — Roman (Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) have very much been the leads this season, especially in the wake of Logan’s (Brian Cox) death. But the conventional thinking was that Culkin’s material thus far has made him a shoo-in for the supporting trophy, and now it’ll be harder for him to win in lead, especially opposite former champ Strong. But will it be? We discuss why you shouldn’t count slime puppy out.

SEE Experts slugfest: Guessing the 2023 Emmy guest categories

The other category change this week saw Jesse Plemons go supporting for HBO Max’s “Love & Death.” Plemons plays Allan Gore, the man with whom Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen) has an affair on the true crime limited series. We explain why it’s not category fraud for the two-time nominee to submit in supporting.

Elsewhere, we discuss if “Schmigadoon!” can score some acting nominations and even look ahead to the 2024 Emmys.

Email your questions to slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and Kieran Culkin going lead (0:00)

Best Drama Actor (9:04)

Best Drama Supporting Actor (14:00)

Jesse Plemons going supporting (25:08)

Listener questions (35:32)

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Emmy odds for Best Drama Actor Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?