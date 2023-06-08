Experts slugfest: Do older shows have an edge in the unsettled limited races?

It’s T-minus seven days until ballots drop and Emmy voting starts, but there’s still not much clarity to the limited categories. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the most unpredictable races of the year, which also saw a category switch for someone last week.

Justin Theroux, who was previously in lead actor alongside his “White House Plumbers” co-star Woody Harrelson, made the move to supporting. This is, obviously, far from the first case of a two-hander splitting up its leads to try to maximize nominations, but will either of them get in now? Neither lead nor supporting category is set beyond the top two or three contenders, but the HBO series did not exactly light the world on fire and has long been out of the predicted limited series lineup.

SEE Experts slugfest: Breaking down the finales of ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Barry’ and more

And could Best Limited Series pit spring release “Beef” against a bunch of 2022 shows? “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the predicted champ, but do the early cycle releases, like “Black Bird,” “The Patient,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” have an edge over the flood of spring premieres hoping to capitalize on recency bias?

Elsewhere, we discuss if Ayo Edebiri could surprise in Best Comedy Supporting Actress for “The Bear” and if Selena Gomez could actually win for “Only Murders in the Building” if she makes it in.

Email your questions to slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and new shows (0:00)

Limited/TV movie categories (2:23)

Listener questions (22:40)

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Emmy odds for Best Limited Series Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?