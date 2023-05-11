Experts slugfest: Surveying the chaotic limited series Emmy field, now with ‘Mrs. Davis’

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Actually, most things stayed the same this week as submissions were due on Tuesday. There was one big change: “Mrs. Davis,” previously in drama, is now in limited. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the Peacock series’ switch and all the other non-switches.

Just like “Beef,” “Mrs. Davis” is shifting to the softer limited field. It’s not a necessarily fraudulent move as the show, which drops its finale on May 18, wraps up its season-long story and doesn’t need to return for second season (nor has it been renewed). But does that mean it’ll have an easier path to nominations? Only one of us added it in limited categories.

Meanwhile, it was status quo for three former nominees who could’ve changed categories. Brian Cox is remaining in lead for “Succession” instead of dropping to supporting or guest, the latter of which he is currently eligible. That means the HBO drama will be seeking an unprecedented three lead actor bids with him, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin. We discuss why it’s likely happening and why you shouldn’t automatically think there’ll be a vote-split. And after speculation that they might upgrade to lead, Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) and Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) will stay put in drama supporting actress. Was it the right call for both?

Elsewhere, we discuss Sophie Nélisse‘s big “Yellowjackets” episode and the return of “The Great.”

Timestamps:

Intro and Mrs. Davis in limited (0:00)

Best Limited Series (5:00)

Best Limited/TV Movie Actress (14:55)

Best Limited/TV Movie Actor (23:56)

Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actress (31:32)

Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actor (35:54)

Other category confirmations (37:21)

“Yellowjackets'” lead actresses (50:53)

Listener questions and comedy categories (1:00:00)

