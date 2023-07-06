2023 Emmy predictions: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ looks to avenge last year’s loss to Lizzo

After a four-year winning streak for Best Reality Competition Program, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was toppled at the 2022 Emmys by “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The shocking defeat was somewhat softened when RuPaul Charles took home his seventh consecutive win as host, but can the series itself take back the crown?

In the midst of a heated political climate that has attacked LGBTQIA+ rights, the MTV show has tag-lined its campaign with the emphasis that the series “matters now more than ever” — and Emmy voters may agree. In addition, the reigning champ is out of the race, as Lizzo‘s VH-1 program did not return for a Season 2. So how will “Drag Race” stack up against the latest competition?

Our current odds have the contest “searching for the next drag superstar” out front. Rounding out the top five for Best Reality Competition Program are CBS’ “The Amazing Race,” which dominated this category with 10 wins throughout 2003 to 2014, Bravo’s “Top Chef,” which won in 2010, NBC’s “The Voice,” which took the top prize in 2013 and three more times from 2015-2017, and Peacock’s freshman program, “The Traitors.”

The potential field of nominees runs deep, with Netflix’s “Nailed It!” currently ranked sixth, despite being nominated the last four years in a row, along with its host Nicole Byer the last three. The Top 10 also includes 2020 nominee “The Masked Singer” on FOX, six-time nominee “Survivor” from CBS, “America’s Got Talent” from NBC and “LEGO Masters” on FOX. Outside the Top 10 are 11-time nominee “Dancing With the Stars,” four-time candidate “American Ninja Warriors,” nine-time nominee “American Idol” and five-time contender “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has overwhelming support from our Emmy Experts, with all but two predicting its fifth victory on the horizon. Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine) backs “The Traitors,” while Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) predicts “Top Chef.” The support for “Drag Race” carries over to our Editors, where all but Marcus James Dixon are forecasting another win. Just one Emmy All-Star and one Top 24 User are predicting “The Traitors” and “The Amazing Race,” respectively. Will “Drag Race” avenge its loss from last year? Or will Emmy voters decide another show has more creativity, uniqueness, nerve and talent?

