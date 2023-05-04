Experts slugfest: Is Sarah Snook the Best Drama Actress Emmy frontrunner for ‘Succession’?

Shiv may not wind up in charge of Waystar Royco, but will Sarah Snook end up a Best Drama Actress Emmy winner? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the latest “Succession” category switch.

Just a day after her TV bro Kieran Culkin made the supporting-to-lead upgrade last week came news that Snook would do the same — or rather go back to lead, where she submitted for the HBO hit’s first season before scoring two nominations in supporting. But can she actually win? While we’ve discussed before some of the issues that perhaps have held her back from a victory, it feels like the stars and circumstances are aligning for Snook to pull it off.

Meanwhile, it’s still unclear where Brian Cox will submit, and as of the sixth episode, “Living+,” he is still eligible in guest, but one more appearance would push him over the edge. Should he go supporting, how many actors will “Succession” get in? One of us thinks as many as six even on a restricted ballot.

Elsewhere, we discuss the writers’ strike, “Schmigadoon’s” own category change, two premieres this week (“The Other Two” and “Bupkis”) and if Phil Dunster can finally nab a nom for “Ted Lasso.”

Email your questions to slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and writers’ strike (0:00)

Sarah Snook in lead (2:17)

“The Other Two” and “Bupkis” premieres (17:15)

Listener questions (28:26)

