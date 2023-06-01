Experts slugfest: Breaking down the finales of ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Barry’ and more

It’s the end of TV as we know it and we feel fine? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss a handful of finales — series and season — that have unfolded in the final days of the Emmy eligibility. Which burnished their Emmy chances? And does it even matter if they came up short? Spoilers, obviously, abound.

On the drama side, “Succession” closed out its fourth and final season with a devastating whopper of a series finale that saw Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) be named CEO of Waystar Royco and the three sibs, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook), get all their hopes and dreams crushed — Kendall especially. Strong came in, uh, strong in the final 88 minutes. Is he back in the driver’s seat in the drama actor race? There were no deaths on “Succession,” as was predicted by some, but there was one in the “Yellowjackets” Season 2 finale: Natalie (Juliette Lewis) sacrifices herself for Lisa (Nicole Maines) and dies at Misty’s (Christina Ricci) hand. We discuss what did and did not work about the brutal twist and the Showtime series’ sophomore outing.

On the comedy end, “Barry” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” ended for real. And maybe “Ted Lasso” too? The Season 3 closer could double as a series finale and a backdoor pilot for a variety of spin-offs sans Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis). After a divisive third season and an emotional finale, can the two-time Best Comedy Series champ three-peat?

Elsewhere, we discuss where “Succession” ranks on the all-time shows list and if there was too little Barry (Bill Hader) this season of “Barry.”

Timestamps:

Intro and “Yellowjackets” finale (0:00)

“Succession” finale (19:50)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” finale (49:30)

“Barry” finale (58:14)

“Ted Lasso” finale (1:11:27)

Listener questions (1:28:35)

