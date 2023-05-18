Experts slugfest: Will Emmy voters believe in ‘Ted Lasso’ one last time?

Can “Ted Lasso” go three for three at the Emmys? Or will “The Bear” capitalize from recency bias with its Season 2 drop? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the comedy races as “Ted” wins down its season (if not the series) and “The Bear” prepares for its sophomore run.

Season 3 of the two-time reigning Best Comedy Series champ has been, uh, polarizing, to say the least, but it it is still capable of producing great moments in a vacuum. Is that enough to eke out a third trophy? It remains in first place in the odds, ahead of “Abbott Elementary” and “The Bear.” The latter performed better than the former over the winter — including wins over it at the Producers Guild of America Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards — and its highly anticipated second season is dropping during nomination voting next month on June 22. We discuss why each of them may have their own shortcomings.

SEE Experts slugfest: Surveying the chaotic limited field, now with ‘Mrs. Davis’

Last week, one of the last remaining comedy contenders finally premiered: Season 3 of “The Great.” The Hulu series has never made the top category and has had a mixed Emmy history overall. After getting just two nominations for its first season for directing and writing, it missed those categories for Season 2 but did score noms for Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Now that they’ve made it in, can they hold onto their spots?

Elsewhere, we discuss whether “The Bear” will over-perform in acting, if Rachel Brosnahan can reclaim the Best Comedy Actress prize and “Barry’s” latest twists.

Email your questions to slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and “Ted Lasso” Season 3 so far (0:00)

Best Comedy Series (12:47)

Best Comedy Actress (29:07) (“The Great” spoilers 34:54-36:14)

Best Comedy Actor (38:04)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress (41:09)

Best Comedy Supporting Actor (47:10)

Guest categories (54:33)

Listener questions (59:17)

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Series Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?