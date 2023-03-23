Experts slugfest: Our first 2023 Emmy nominations predictions

Is “Ted Lasso” going to go three for three? Can anything beat “Succession”? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their first batch of Emmy predictions.

Is “Ted Lasso” ending with Season 3? Maybe, who knows. But we do know that the two-time defending champ is the one to beat in Best Comedy Series. But what will round out the lineup? Other than the usual suspects, including two shows that are definitely ending (“Barry” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), freshman series like “The Bear,” “Wednesday,” “Poker Face” and “Shrinking” are looking to crash the party. We both have “The Bear,” which acquitted itself well at the winter awards, including a victory at the Producer Guild of America Awards, but are split on the others.

The “one to beat” status is also applicable to “Succession,” which returns with its fourth and final season on Sunday. The reigning champ is seeking its third Best Drama Series prize, but the bigger question is how many acting wins can it carry on its final hurrah. Will Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong vote-split again like last year or can one come out on top like in 2020? We also debate whether Sarah Snook should go lead, which was where she was submitted for the first season.

Elsewhere, we agonize over the wide-open limited categories and try to predict the title of the “Succession” series finale.

Emmy odds for Best Drama Series Who will be nominated?

