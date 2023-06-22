Experts slugfest: How will ‘The Bear’ Season 2 impact its Season 1 Emmy chances?

It’s a week into Emmy voting and voters now also have a new serving of “The Bear” to chew on. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss Season 2 of FX’s breakout hit, how it could affect the Emmy race for Season 1 and more.

All 10 episodes of Season 2 of “The Bear” dropped Thursday on Hulu, just four days before Phase 1 voting closes. The season is, obviously, not eligible until next year, but it certainly is not the first show to premiere a new season while a previous season was contending at the Emmys. “The Bear” is already expected to bag a slew of nominations, but could Season 2 love push it over the line to a series win? And would it have been better had the season dropped during Phase 2 voting or been a weekly release?

“The Bear” feels safe in comedy series, actor for Jeremy Allen White and supporting actress for Ayo Edebiri, but supporting actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach remains up in the air, especially with the loss of the eighth slot in the category. The comedy lead categories dropped one spot down to five as well. Are we dropping the wrong people from these categories?

Elsewhere, we make our predictions in the revamped variety categories and debate how “The White Lotus” would fare in comedy.

Timestamps:

Intro and variety, reality and animated predictions (0:00)

“The Bear” Season 2 and comedy series (9:05)

Comedy lead acting (15:18)

Comedy supporting acting (19:11)

Comedy guest acting (35:01)

Listener questions (51:42)

