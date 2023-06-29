Experts slugfest: Can ‘The Bear’ win series? And who won Phase 1 campaigning?

Emmy nominations voting is over, but we’re still two weeks aways from nominations. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to do a Phase 1 postmortem and look ahead to Phase 2, where “The Bear” Season 2 could wield great influence.

Season 2 of “The Bear” premiered last week, just four days before Phase 1 voting ended. It probably did not have that much impact in the final hours of Phase 1, as the show was already expected to do well in nominations, but now that we’ve seen Season 2, can “The Bear” actually win Best Comedy Series? Call it recency bias, but the FX hit will be the show of the summer (no offense fo the departing “The Idol”).

SEE Experts slugfest: How will ‘The Bear’ Season 2 impact its Season 1 Emmy chances?

With campaigning done for the time being (and perhaps for a while if SAG-AFTRA strikes), we debate which shows and performers worked it the most and worked it the best (which doesn’t necessarily mean the most) in Phase 1. Who turned it up this season? Who toned it down? Who doesn’t even need to campaign that much?

Elsewhere, we discuss which category the Emmy-less “Better Call Saul” could win and make some music predictions.

Email your questions to slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and “The Bear’s” Season 2 effect (spoilers) (0:00)

Phase 1 campaigns review (31:19)

Listener questions (53:56)

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Series Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?