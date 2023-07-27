Experts slugfest: Our first 2023 Creative Arts Emmys winner predictions

Does Nick Offerman have Best Drama Guest Actor on lock? Will Elton John EGOT? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their first post-nominations Creative Arts predictions.

Offerman has been the fan-favorite pick to win Best Drama Guest Actor for “The Last of Us” ever since “Long, Long Time” aired in January, but can he pull it off? He not only faces his episode co-star Murray Bartlett as expected but two more “Last of Us” guest stars in Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Montreal Woodard, who at 10 years old is the category’s youngest nominee and is the second deaf acting nominee ever after Marlee Matlin. If the “Last of Us” guys do vote-split, James Cromwell and his fiery eulogy on “Succession” are right there waiting in the wings.

SEE Experts slugfest: Our first post-nominations 2023 Emmy winner predictions

In the variety races, John could become the 19th person to complete an EGOT if his “Farewell from Dodger Stadium” concert prevails in Best Variety Special (Live). He’ll have to hold off the Rihanna‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show (last year’s show won), the Oscars, the Tonys and “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.” Meanwhile, in the nonagenarian-centenarian battle in the pre-recorded category, we both have “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” prevailing over “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.”

Elsewhere, we discuss if “Jury Duty” can pull an “Abbott Elementary” in casting and if the Scandoval can propel “Vanderpump Rules” to a win.

Email your questions to slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and reality, game, variety and animated categories (0:00)

Voice, doc and nonfiction categories (10:23)

Music categories (20:08)

Casting categories (31:30)

TV movie (39:47)

Guest categories (42:50)

Listener questions (57:07)

