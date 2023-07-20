Experts slugfest: Our first post-nominations 2023 Emmy winner predictions

Can “Ted Lasso” hold off “The Bear”? How many Emmys will voters send “Succession” off with? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their first post-nominations winner predictions.

After snagging 21 nominations — its most ever in a single year — “Ted Lasso” remains the frontrunner to win Best Comedy Series for the third straight year. But how close is “The Bear”? It earned 13 nominations for its first season and has the benefit of Season 2 having premiered last month to much adoration — not unlike how “Ted” debuted its second season in 2021 right after it got 20 Emmy nominations for its freshman installment. And after missing writing and directing, where does “Abbott Elementary” stand? Meanwhile, we’re both higher on “Jury Duty” than its current sixth place standing in the odds.

SEE Experts slugfest: Breaking down the chaotic 2023 Emmy nominations

Similarly in drama, the series award feels like it’s “Succession’s” to lose. The two-time champ pocketed a leading 27 nominations this year, but we’re not bracing for it to go a full 7-for-7 sweep like “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Crown” have accomplished in recent years. “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” are on its heels — or way out in front in one case — in several categories.

Elsewhere, we discuss why “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and not “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” feels like the challenger to “Beef” and why Best Comedy Supporting Actor is arguably the most competitive category.

Email your questions to slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and reality and variety categories (0:00)

Comedy categories (9:07)

Drama categories (41:18)

Limited/TV movie categories (1:10:53)

Listener questions (1:30:58)

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners by Sept. 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?