2023 Emmys: A closer look at ‘Andor’s’ 8 nominations

May the Force be with… Emmy voters? Disney Plus amassed an impressive 40 Emmy nominations this year (up from 34 last year) thanks to its stable of “Star Wars” saga hits, which accounted for more than half of the mouse house’s total haul of 23 bids — nine for “The Mandalorian,” eight for “Andor,” five for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and one for docuseries “Light & Magic.”

Although “Mandalorian” nabbed nine bids, the real success story this year is “Andor,” scoring a Best Drama Series nomination for its debut season plus writing and directing bids and five Creative Arts noms. The latest live-action series in the Disney-era “Star Wars” franchise, “Andor” serves as a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) and also by extension to the original Oscar-winning classic “Star Wars” (1977).

Diego Luna reprises his “Rogue One” role as the titular interplanetary thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor and also serves as an executive producer on the series, which was created by Oscar nominee Tony Gilroy (who was also pivotal in getting “Rogue One” made, by directing re-shoots and reworking its screenplay). “Andor” focuses on Cassian’s origin story over the five years leading up to the end of “Rogue One,” when he and fellow renegade Jyn Erso (Oscar nominee Felicity Jones) sacrificed their lives to steal and transmit the top-secret Death Star plans to the Rebel Alliance led by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher).

In the main series race, “Andor” competes against four HBO juggernauts: “Succession” (27 nominations), “The Last of Us” (24), “The White Lotus” (23) and “House of the Dragon” (8). Then there’s AMC’s “Better Call Saul” (7), Netflix’s “The Crown” (6) and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” (3). Of these Best Drama Series nominees, only “Andor,” “The Last of Us,” “Succession” and “The White Lotus” also contend in writing and directing.

In the Creative Arts Emmy races, “Andor” is recognized for its cinematography, original score, main title theme music, sound editing and visual effects. Here are the 2023 Emmys nominations for “Andor”:

Best Drama Series (Season 1)

Producers TBA

Best Drama Directing (“Rix Road”)

Benjamin Caron, Director

Best Drama Writing (“One Way Out”)

Beau Willimon, Writer

Best One Hour Cinematography (“Rix Road”)

Damián García, Director of Photography

Best Music Composition (Original Dramatic Score) (“Rix Road”)

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Best Main Title Theme Music

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Best One Hour Sound Editing (“The Eye”)

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor

J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor

Shaun Farley, Foley Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

John Roesch, Foley Artist

Best Special Visual Effects (Season 1)

Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor

TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer

Richard Van Den Bergh, Special Effects Supervisor

Neal Scanlan, Creature Effects & Droid Supervisor

Liyana Mansor, Lead Visual Effects Editor

Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

Jelmer Boskma, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor

Jean-Clément Soret, Colorist

