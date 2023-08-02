2023 Emmys: A closer look at ‘Barry’s’ 11 nominations for Season 4

“Barry” will compete for the fourth and final time at the 2023 Emmys with its last season. The HBO tragicomedy has had a successful awards showing throughout its entire run, with star and co-showrunner Bill Hader nabbing two Emmys for acting (2018 and ’19) and Henry Winkler finally claiming his first Primetime trophy (2018). Even though Season 4 nabbed “Barry’s” lowest nomination tally at the Emmys, it still sustained double digits with 11 bids, including Best Comedy Series, as part of HBO’s total of the most noms for a network at 123. Read on for a closer look at Barry’s 11 Emmy nominations for Season 4.

In the comedy series race, “Barry” is the only HBO program competing. With 11 nominations, it is tied with Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” and is surpassed in sequence by Netflix’s “Wednesday” at 12, FX’s “The Bear” at 13, Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at 14 and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” at 21. Rounding out the category is ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” at eight and Amazon’s “Jury Duty” at four.

SEE 2023 Emmys: Complete list of nominees

Double acting winner Hader is a triple nominee this year for writing and directing the series finale, “wow,” while his Best Comedy Actor submission will be the third episode, “you’re charming.” In that entry, Barry starts to make a deal with the FBI for Witness Protection and ends up escaping prison after being targeted by Hank.

As Hank, Anthony Carrigan is up for his third bid in Best Comedy Supporting Actor, and has submitted the episode “it takes a psycho.” That’s an emotional roller coaster for Hank and his partner Cristobal, as he barely saves him from death after killing the rest of his crew, only to tearfully have him murdered by the Chechens when Cristobal leaves him.

Joining Carrigan in the supporting category is Winkler, who has been cited the entire run at the Emmys, and has entered the second episode, “bestest place on earth.” His character Gene, in the wake of capturing Barry and sending him to prison, uses that to dramatize his one-man performance of reenacting the events with Barry for an interview.

The series finale, “wow,” runs the gamut in many of the technical categories where episodes are applicable – picture editing, sound mixing and sound editing. The fifth episode, “tricky legacies,” is recognized in cinematography and is the first to explore the series’ surprising eight-year time jump. Completing the list is the series’ nomination in stunt coordination, a category it won for its last season.

“Barry” has won three Emmys for each of its three seasons, for a total of nine thus far. Here are the 2023 Emmys nominations for “Barry” Season 4:

Best Comedy Series

Producers TBA

Best Comedy Actor

Bill Hader as Barry Berkman (“you’re charming”)

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank (“it takes a psycho”)

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau (“bestest place on earth”)

Best Comedy Writing (“wow”)

Bill Hader, Written by

Best Comedy Directing (“wow”)

Bill Hader, Directed by

Best Comedy Picture Editing (“wow”)

Franky Guttman, Editor

Ali Greer, ACE, Editor

Best Half-Hour Sound Mixing (“wow”)

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer

Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer

Best Half-Hour Sound Editing (“wow”)

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

John Creed, Dialogue Editor

Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Deron Street, Sound Editor

Clay Weber, Sound Editor

Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor

Darrin Mann, Foley Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Best Half-Hour Cinematography (“tricky legacies”)

Carl Herse, Director of Photography

Best Comedy/Variety Stunt Coordination

Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions