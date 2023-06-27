2023 Emmys Best Comedy Directing: ‘Ted Lasso’ submits 5 episodes, ‘Abbott Elementary’ goes with 3

There are 146 submissions for Best Comedy Directing on the 2023 Emmys ballot, making six nominees this year. Last year, there were seven nominees from six shows, and “Ted Lasso” took the victory with “No Weddings and a Funeral” by MJ Delaney. The other nominees were “Atlanta” (“New Jazz” by Hiro Murai), “Barry” (“710N” by Bill Hader), “Hacks” (“There Is No Line” by Lucia Aniello), “Only Murders In the Building” (“The Boy From 6B” by Cherien Dabis and “True Crime” by Jamie Babbit) and, as per the Emmy rule where one slot must be allotted to a multi-camera series, “The Ms. Pat Show” (“Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” by Mary Lou Belli).

Other than “Hacks,” which didn’t air any episodes this year, all shows and all directors from last year are eligible for a nomination. “Ted Lasso” submitted a whopping five episodes this year, including those helmed by reigning champ Delaney (“(I Don’t Want To Go To) Chelsea”), first season nominee Declan Lowney (the series finale, “So Long, Farewell”), Destiny Ekaragha (“4-5-1”), Erica Dunton (“La Locker Room Aux Folles”) and Matt Lipsey (“Sunflowers”).

“Only Murders In The Building” also put up a handful, with episodes by Dabis (“The Tell”), Babbit with the season finale (“I Know Who Did It”), cinematographer Chris Teague (“Flipping The Pieces”), and John Hoffman with the season premiere (“Persons Of Interest”).

Hader took more of a commanding role in the director’s chair and was behind the camera on all eight episodes for the final season of “Barry,” therefore was only limited to one submission via Emmy rules and went with the series finale “wow.” Some Hulu series looking to make the rounds are “The Great” with two episodes fresh off a third season (“Ice” and “Peter and the Wolf”), and “The Bear,” which has an impressive presentation with its penultimate episode by Christopher Storer (“Review”), consisting of almost entirely one single take set in real time.

“Abbott Elementary” wasn’t able to break into this category last year, but it does have an outstanding lineup with three episodes (“Mom,” “Story Samurai” and “Teacher’s Conference”), all by seasoned comedy directors. Other shows looking for their first nomination are freshman series “Poker Face” (“Escape From Shit Mountain” and “The Orpheus Syndrome”), “Shrinking” (“Coin Flip,” “Boop,” “Imposter Syndrome” and “Fortress of Solitude”), and “Wednesday” (“Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”).

Murai may get one final nomination for “Atlanta” for helming the series finale (“It Was All a Dream”), as well as directing Emmy winner Donald Glover (“The Good Who Sat By The Door”) or first-timer Angela Barnes (“The Homeliest Little Horse”). The same goes for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” directing couple Daniel Palladino (“The Testi-Roastial”) or winner Amy Sherman-Palladino for the series farewell (“Four Minutes”).

As for who could fill that multi-cam slot, Belli was somewhat of a shocker last year, and she contends again for “The Ms. Pat Show” (“Don’t Touch My Hair”). Other possibilities include “How I Met Your Father” (“Daddy”) and “The Conners” (“The Dog Days of Christmas,” “Possums, Pregnancy, and Patriarchy” and “Text Thread and The Marital Bed”).

With multiple submissions from many single-camera programs, it will be interesting what series the branch supports with only five slots for them as well as which sitcom will make the cut. Nominations will be announced July 12.

Here are some of the Best Comedy Directing submissions from top Emmy contenders:

“Abbott Elementary” season 2

“Mom” (Ken Whittingham)

“Story Samurai” (Jay Karas)

“Teacher’s Conference” (Randall Einhorn)

“Ted Lasso” season 3

“So Long, Farewell” (Declan Lowney)

“(I Don’t Want To Go To) Chelsea” (MJ Delaney)

“4-5-1” (Destiny Ekaragha)

“La Locker Room Aux Folles” (Erica Dunton)

“Sunflowers” (Matt Lipsey)

“Barry” season 4

“wow” (Bill Hader)

“Only Murders In The Building” season 2

“I Know Who Did It” (Jamie Babbit)

“The Tell” (Cherien Dabis)

“Persons Of Interest” (John Hoffman)

“Flipping The Pieces” (Chris Teague)

“The Bear” season 1

“Review” (Christopher Storer)

“The Great” season 3

“Ice” (Jaffar Mahmood)

“Peter and the Wolf” (Matthew Moore)

“Atlanta” season 4

“It Was All a Dream” (Hiro Murai)

“The Good Who Sat By The Door” (Donald Glover)

“The Homeliest Little Horse” (Angela Barnes)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 5

“Four Minutes” (Amy Sherman-Palladino)

“The Testi-Roastial” (Daniel Palladino)

“Poker Face” season 1

“Escape From Shit Mountain” (Rian Johnson)

“The Orpheus Syndrome” (Natasha Lyonne)

“Shrinking” season 1

“Coin Flip” (James Ponsoldt)

“Boop” (Zach Braff)

“Imposter Syndrome” (Randall Keenan Winston)

“Fortress of Solitude” (Ry Russo-Young)

“Wednesday” season 1

“Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe” (Tim Burton)

“The Ms. Pat Show” season 2

“Don’t Touch My Hair” (Mary Lou Belli)

“How I Met Your Father” season 2

“Daddy” (Pamela Fryman)

“The Conners” season 5

“The Dog Days of Christmas” (Trevor Kirschner)

“Possums, Pregnancy, and Patriarchy” (Robbie Countryman)

“Text Thread and The Marital Bed” (Jody Margolin Hahn)

