2023 Emmys: Best Comedy Guest Actor episode submissions for all 6 nominees

Who will win the 2023 Emmy Award for Best Comedy Guest Actor? This year’s six nominees are Jon Bernthal (“The Bear”), Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”), Pedro Pascal (“Saturday Night Live”), Oliver Platt (“The Bear”) and Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”). Below, see their all-important episode submissions and descriptions from the TV academy’s nominating ballot that the voters will be watching as examples of their best work from the season.

Nominations for the 2023 Emmys were unveiled on Wednesday, July 12 and the winners will be announced on September 9-10 (Creative Arts ceremonies) and September 18 (Primetime ceremony). As a reminder, last year’s winner in this category was Lane for the episode “The Boy from 6B” — can he pull off back to back victories?

2023 Emmys: Best Comedy Guest Actor episode submissions

Jon Bernthal (“The Bear”) — “Braciole” as Michael “Mikey” Berzatto (FX)

The larger-than-life older brother of Carmy who has committed suicide when the show begins. In flashbacks he is seen as a charismatic and compelling storyteller, who thrives as the center of attention. He is exceedingly charming; at the same time, he also sucks up all the air in the room.

Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) — “Four Minutes” as Lenny Bruce (Amazon Prime Video)

Series finale. Notorious comedian Lenny Bruce is a special friend to Midge. Flash forward a few years and we see that Lenny is struggling. Later, we flash back to the night of the blizzard. At dinner, Midge is practicing her autograph while Lenny predicts fame and fortune in her future.

Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”) — “Here’s Looking at You” as Teddy Dimas (Hulu)

Teddy and Theo Dimas have been released from jail pending trial. While spying, Oliver witnesses a tense argument between Teddy and Theo in their apartment.

Pedro Pascal (“Saturday Night Live”) — “Host: Pedro Pascal” as Host (NBC)

Pedro Pascal hosts “Saturday Night Live” on February 4th, 2023, with musical guest Coldplay.

Oliver Platt (“The Bear”) — “Dogs” as Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski (FX)

Cicero is Carmy’s uncle, the brother of the father that left early on. While Cicero cares about Carmy, he’s also a businessman — the kind that has broken legs due to late payments. These two are locked in a complicated relationship: Is Cicero a father figure? Debt collector? Savior? Or a threat?

Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”) — “International Break” as Edwin Akufo (Apple TV+)

Edwin Akufo is a Ghanaian billionaire with a love for football. He previously tried to recruit Sam Obisanya into his new football club, an offer Sam ultimately declined. Still reeling from the rejection, Edwin is back in London and intent on making Sam’s life miserable.

