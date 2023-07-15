2023 Emmys: Best Comedy Guest Actress episode submissions for all 6 nominees

Who will win the 2023 Emmy Award for Best Comedy Guest Actress? This year’s six nominees are Becky Ann Baker (“Ted Lasso”), Quinta Brunson (“Saturday Night Live”), Taraji P. Henson (“Abbott Elementary”), Judith Light (“Poker Face”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”) and Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”). Below, see their all-important episode submissions and descriptions from the TV academy’s nominating ballot that the voters will be watching as examples of their best work from the season.

Nominations for the 2023 Emmys were unveiled on Wednesday, July 12 and the winners will be announced on September 9-10 (Creative Arts ceremonies) and September 18 (Primetime ceremony). As a reminder, last year’s winner in this category was Laurie Metcalf (“Hacks”) for the episode “Trust the Process.”

2023 Emmys: Best Comedy Guest Actress episode submissions

Becky Ann Baker (“Ted Lasso”) — “Mom City” as Dottie Lasso (Apple TV+)

When Ted’s mom Dottie unexpectedly shows up in London, Ted is forced to address the resentment he has about his father’s death.

Quinta Brunson (“Saturday Night Live”) — “Host: Quinta Brunson” as Host (NBC)

Quinta Brunson hosts “Saturday Night Live” on April 1st, 2023, with musical guest Lil Yachty.

Taraji P. Henson (“Abbott Elementary”) — “Mom” as Vanetta Teagues (ABC)

Janine’s plan for a Memorial Day weekend solo trip is derailed when her mother shows up unannounced asking for help. Elsewhere, Gregory notices his colleagues are great at small talk and realizes he needs to brush up on his people skills.

Judith Light (“Poker Face”) — “Time of the Monkey” as Irene Smothers (Peacock)

Irene Smothers, a potty-mouthed bully, paraplegic, and former felon, is a senior living resident with her best friend Joyce. One day, Gabriel, their former cult leader, checks in as a new resident. When he confesses that he sold them out to the cops all those years ago, they kill him.

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”) — “Smells Like Mean Spirit” as Dr. Sharon M. Fieldstone (Apple TV+)

Dr. Sharon Fieldstone is a sports psychologist who used to work with AFC Richmond and formed a special bond with Ted. Though no longer with Richmond, she still offers therapy to Ted over the phone.

Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”) — “So Long, Farewell” as Deborah (Apple TV+)

Deborah is Rebecca Welton’s mother who is always quick to offer her daughter guidance in her life.

