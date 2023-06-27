2023 Emmys Best Comedy Writing: What shows will be nominated with only 6 slots?

There are 150 submissions for Best Comedy Writing on the 2023 Emmys ballot, yielding only six nominees this year. That’s a noticeable drop down from eight nominees the year prior which were “Ted Lasso” (“No Weddings and a Funeral” by Jane Becker), “Hacks” (“The One, The Only” by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky), “Only Murders In The Building” (“True Crime” by Steve Martin and John Hoffman), “Barry” (“710N” by Duffy Boudreau and “starting now” by Alec Berg and Bill Hader), “What We Do In The Shadows” (“The Casino” by Sarah Naftalis and “The Wellness Center” by Stefani Robinson), and winner “Abbott Elementary” (“Pilot” by Quinta Brunson).

The only show not contending this year is “Hacks,” but it is looking to be difficult to narrow down the field to six. “Abbott Elementary” being the reigning champ is sure to make a splash, but out of the three episodes they submitted, how many are likely to get in? Brunson wrote the season premiere (“Development Day”) and even though writers’ names aren’t on the ballot, it is a refreshing welcome to the second season that voters may remember. The other two episodes are written solely by Brittani Nichols (“The Fundraiser”) and Jordan Temple (“Educator of the Year”), both looking to get their first mention, centering around special events at the school.

“Ted Lasso” is still looking for a win in this category and have wisely entered their finale, in what could be an ending for the series as it revolves around the titular character’s departure from AFC Richmond and tugs at the heartstrings. “Barry” also took the liberty of putting up its series finale (as well as its penultimate episode), feeding off the history that the Emmys have rewarded past series finales like “Schitt’s Creek” and “30 Rock,” not to mention that all writers from both shows are recent nominees.

“Only Murders In The Building” is coming off its second season and singularly put forward their finale, which per usual, is a suspensefully humorous whodunit that reveals the killer of the season. The mystery comedy will also air its upcoming third season in the midst of an Emmy voting period, similar to its Hulu counterpart “The Bear,” which is the freshman series most likely to make the cut in this category with its pilot submission penned by creator Christopher Storer.

In connection to “The Bear,” actress Ayo Edebiri could earn a bid for co-writing an episode of “What We Do In The Shadows,” which has been consistent in getting multiple nods for its last two seasons, proving that this particular branch enormously supports this show. This year, they matched their nomination tally for this category by displaying two memorable lively episodes with hilarious scenarios and twists.

This could also be the year to bid farewell to other previous series in this category with “Atlanta” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” both have entered their series finales as well as other episodes helmed by previous nominees. The writers’ branch can just as well go the other way and throw some support to some fresh new blood with “Wednesday,” “Shrinking” and “Poker Face,” (that has names such as Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne, Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein attached to the scripts) all of whom went with their pilots, and as for the latter, two additional episodes. A wise choice given three pilots were awarded in the last five years, including the last two winners, with ten nominated in that timeframe.

With a sheer number of shows trying to vie for just six limited slots, the race has never been more competitive and it will be exciting to see the list when nominations are announced July 12.

Here are some of the Best Comedy Writing submissions from top Emmy contenders:

“Abbott Elementary” season 2

“Development Day” (Quinta Brunson)

“The Fundraiser” (Brittani Nichols)

“Educator of the Year” (Jordan Temple)

“Ted Lasso” season 3

“So Long, Farewell” (Brendan Hunt & Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis)

“Barry” season 4

“wow” (Bill Hader)

“a nice meal” (Liz Sarnoff)

“Only Murders In The Building” season 2

“I Know Who Did It” (John Hoffman & Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky)

“The Bear” season 1

“System” (Christopher Storer)

“What We Do In The Shadows” season 4

“Go Flip Yourself” (Marika Sawyer)

“Private School” (Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd)

“The Great” season 3

“Choose Your Weapon” (Tony McNamara)

“Atlanta” season 4

“It Was All a Dream” (Donald Glover)

“Crank Dat Killer” (Stephen Glover)

“Light Skinned-ed” (Stefani Robinson)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 5

“Four Minutes” (Amy Sherman-Palladino)

“The Testi-Roastial” (Daniel Palladino)

“Poker Face” season 1

“Dead Man’s Hand” (Rian Johnson)

“Escape From Shit Mountain” (Nora Zuckerman & Lilla Zuckerman)

“The Orpheus Syndrome” (Natasha Lyonne & Alice Ju)

“Shrinking” season 1

“Coin Flip” (Bill Lawrence & Jason Segel & Brett Goldstein)

“Wednesday” season 1

“Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe” (Alfred Gough & Miles Millar)

