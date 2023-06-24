2023 Emmys Best Drama Directing: Red-hot contenders include ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘The White Lotus’ …

There are 214 submissions for Best Drama Directing on the 2023 Emmys ballot, resulting in seven nominees. The high number compared to the submissions in the writing category is due in part to multiple entries from lead contenders, a trademark in this category. As a refresher, last year’s winner was “Squid Game” (“Red Light, Green Light” by Hwang Dong-hyuk), and the other nominees were “Ozark” (“A Hard Way To Go” by Jason Bateman), “Severance” (“The We We Are” by Ben Stiller), “Yellowjackets” (“Pilot” by Karyn Kusama), and three “Succession” episodes (“All The Bells Says” by Mark Mylod, “Too Much Birthday” by Lorene Scafaria and “The Disruption” by Cathy Yan).

“Squid Game” and “Severance” are not eligible and “Ozark” ended, leaving the category almost half open. “Succession” matched its nomination tally last year by again submitting three episodes for consideration, all directors being previous nominees. It would be no surprise if all three made the cut as their episodes are some of the standout moments of the final season, in particular the one Mylod helmed (“Connor’s Wedding”) where an intense, climactic scene of the series was shot as a single 27-minute long take. He and Scafaria (“Living+”) were nominated last year, while Andrij Parekh (“America Decides”) is a previous winner in this category for the second season.

Both “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus” opted for the same sole episode they each submitted for writing. While Mike White was behind the camera for all episodes of “The White Lotus’s” second season, hence per Emmy rules, only one could be selected, “The Last of Us” is putting all of its eggs on the third episode by Peter Hoar, with specific style shots and frames that highlight the emotional core of it, and also paying homage to the video game it is based on.

The rest of the high contenders have entered multiple options for the directing branch to choose from. Along with the season finale by Kusama, “Yellowjackets” also has three other prominent episodes that showcase the season including from former Emmy nominees Liz Garbus and Ben Semanoff. “Better Call Saul” has only received one bid for directing from Vince Gilligan (who once again did not submit in this category as with writing this year), but it also being the final installment would be the perfect last chance to reward it, and their lineup includes the series finale by Peter Gould and past nominee Michelle MacLaren for “Breaking Bad.”

“The Crown” has in the past gotten two episodes in for this category, and this season, just like the cast, has almost entirely replaced their directing slate, putting up a submission for each of their new roster. And “House of the Dragon” is hoping to benefit from the “Game of Thrones” nostalgia with their pilot and last three episodes of the first season, displaying Emmy winners Miguel Sapochnik and Greg Yaitanes.

Other new shows have strategically put forward just one episode for competition such as “Bad Sisters” and “The Old Man” for their pilots, and “Andor” for its season finale. That way if any of them have enough support, they can increase their chances by potentially avoiding a vote split, especially given the new nominating system that restricts to only picking the set number of nominees.

This branch has been kinder to multiple nominees from the same series, with 2014 (the final year of panel voting) being the last time that all nominees were from separate shows. Since the popular voting system was enacted in 2015, five of the eight directing winners have come from the show having at least another nominee in the category. It also helps that the names of the directors are on the ballot, as opposed to the writing category, which tends to help more well-known and established directors. Nominations will be announced July 12.

Here are some of the Best Drama Directing submissions from top Emmy contenders:

“Succession” season 4

“Connor’s Wedding” (Mark Mylod)

“America Decides” (Andrij Parekh)

“Living+” (Lorene Scafaria)

“Better Call Saul” season 6B

“Saul Gone” (Peter Gould)

“Breaking Bad” (Thomas Schnauz)

“Fun and Games” (Michael Morris)

“Nippy” (Michelle MacLaren)

“The Last Of Us” season 1

“Long, Long Time” (Peter Hoar)

“The White Lotus” season 2

“Arrivederci” (Mike White)

“Yellowjackets” season 2

“Burial” (Anya Adams)

“Edible Complex” (Ben Semanoff)

“Qui” (Liz Garbus)

“Storytelling” (Karyn Kusama)

“The Crown” season 5

“Gunpowder” (Erik Richter Strand)

“Annus Horribilis” (May El-Toukhy)

“Mou Mou” (Alex Gabassi)

“Ipatiev House” (Christian Schwochow)

“Bad Sisters” season 1

“The Prick” (Dearbhla Walsh)

“House of the Dragon” season 1

“The Black Queen” (Greg Yaitanes)

“The Heirs Of The Dragon” (Miguel Sapochnik)

“The Green Council” (Claire Kilner)

“The Lord of the Tides” (Geeta Vasant Patel)

“Andor” season 1

“Rix Road” (Benjamin Caron)

“The Old Man” season 1

“I” (Jon Watts)

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions