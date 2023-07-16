2023 Emmys: Best Drama Guest Actor episode submissions for all 6 nominees

Who will win the 2023 Emmy Award for Best Drama Guest Actor? This year’s six nominees are Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us”), James Cromwell (“Succession”), Lamar Johnson (“The Last of Us”), Arian Moayed (“Succession”), Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”) and Keivonn Montreal Woodard (“The Last of Us”). Below, see their all-important episode submissions and descriptions from the TV academy’s nominating ballot that the voters will be watching as examples of their best work from the season.

Nominations for the 2023 Emmys were unveiled on Wednesday, July 12 and the winners will be announced on September 9-10 (Creative Arts ceremonies) and September 18 (Primetime ceremony). As a reminder, last year’s winner in this category was Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) for the episode “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys.”

2023 Emmys: Best Drama Guest Actor episode submissions

Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us”) — “Long, Long Time” as Frank (HBO)

Frank is a survivor who appears at Bill’s safe house while separated from his group. The two fall in love and build a life together. As Frank’s body begins to deteriorate from a neurodegenerative disease, Bill realizes his life isn’t worth living without Frank, so they choose to die together.

James Cromwell (“Succession”) — “Church and State” as Ewan Roy (HBO)

Ewan Roy, Logan’s older brother and Greg’s grandfather, comes to wish his brother farewell with a surprise speech. Despite his hard feelings, he remains loyal to Logan.

Lamar Johnson (“The Last of Us”) — “Endure and Survive” as Henry (HBO)

Henry is Sam’s incredibly protective older brother. Henry keeps Sam (who’s deaf) safe from violence in a post-apocalyptic world. Henry has gone to great lengths to keep Sam alive, until Sam gets infected and attacks Ellie; Henry makes the difficult decision to kill Sam to save Ellie’s life.

Arian Moayed (“Succession”) — “Honeymoon States” as Stewy Hosseini (HBO)

Stewy Hosseini is looking for the best deal to his personal interests in the Gojo Waystar acquisition. Ultimately, he remains loyal to his longtime friend Kendall and helps propel him forward.

Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”) — “Long, Long Time” as Bill (HBO)

Bill survives the initial pandemic outbreak and builds a hidden fortress to fend off the infected. When Frank stumbles upon Bill’s safe house and convinces him to provide food and a shower, the two end up falling in love and building a life together. They eventually commit suicide together.

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (“The Last of Us”) — “Endure and Survive” as Sam (HBO)

On the streets of newly free Kansas City, young and deaf Sam travels with his brother Henry, fleeing from rebel soldiers who will stop at nothing to appease their ruthless leader. Sam becomes infected and attacks Ellie, resulting in him being shot and killed by his brother Henry.

