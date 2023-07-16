2023 Emmys: Best Drama Guest Actress episode submissions for all 6 nominees

Who will win the 2023 Emmy Award for Best Drama Guest Actress? This year’s six nominees are Hiam Abbass (“Succession”), Cherry Jones (“Succession”), Melanie Lynskey (“The Last of Us”), Storm Reid (“The Last of Us”), Anna Torv (“The Last of Us”) and Harriet Walter (“Succession”). Below, see their all-important episode submissions and descriptions from the TV academy’s nominating ballot that the voters will be watching as examples of their best work from the season.

Nominations for the 2023 Emmys were unveiled on Wednesday, July 12 and the winners will be announced on September 9-10 (Creative Arts ceremonies) and September 18 (Primetime ceremony). As a reminder, last year’s winner in this category was Lee Yoo-mi (“Squid Game”) for the episode “Gganbu.”

2023 Emmys: Best Drama Guest Actress episode submissions

Hiam Abbass (“Succession”) — “Honeymoon States” as Marcia (HBO)

Marcia Roy returns to New York to be the widow of the wake. While there, she also wants to tidy up loose ends with all of the Roy children, the selling of their apartment and Logan’s girlfriend Kerry.

Cherry Jones (“Succession”) — “The Munsters” as Nan Pierce (HBO)

Nan Pierce is the bull-headed matriarch of her powerful old New England family and owner of PGM. The Pierce family is back on the market looking to accept an offer from the highest bidder in which Nan leads the charge in finding the best deal.

Melanie Lynskey (“The Last of Us”) — “Endure and Survive” as Kathleen (HBO)

Kathleen is the leader of a resistance group against FEDRA in Kansas City. Her brother, Michael, was killed by FEDRA after Henry turned him in. She’s on a quest for vengeance against Henry. In her efforts to kill him, she hesitates, and is killed by a child clicker.

Storm Reid (“The Last of Us”) — “Left Behind” as Riley Abel (HBO)

Riley is a runaway, close childhood friend of Ellie’s, and a member of the Fireflies. Riley plans a night with Ellie at an abandoned mall and tells her she’s leaving for Atlanta. They share a romantic kiss before the night ends abruptly when an infected bites them.

Anna Torv (“The Last of Us”) — “Infected” as Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos (HBO)

Tess, Joel’s close friend, travels with Joel and Ellie in pursuit of delivering Ellie to the Fireflies. During their travels, Tess becomes infected and sacrifices herself while blowing up a building infiltrated by a mass of infected people, ultimately saving Ellie and Joel.

Harriet Walter (“Succession”) — “Church and State” as Lady Caroline Collingwood (HBO)

Caroline Collingwood, the ex-wife of Logan and mother of Kendall, Roman and Shiv, comes to New York to pay her respects to her children’s father. She is determined to make peace between all of her children as well as all of Logan’s past lovers.

