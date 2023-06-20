2023 Emmys Best Drama Writing: Can Jesse Armstrong (‘Succession’) win for 4th and final time?

The 2023 Emmys ballot for Best Drama Writing has 167 submissions, barely making the threshold for seven nominees in this category, the number of which is something that has been consistent since 2020. Analyzing this year’s likely writing contenders is to remember the shows that made the cut last year, which were “Better Call Saul” (“Plan and Execution” by Thomas Schnauz), “Ozark” (“A Hard Way To Go” by Chris Mundy), “Severance” (“The We We Are” by Dan Erickson), “Squid Game” (“One Lucky Day” by Hwang Dong-hyuk), “Yellowjackets” (“Pilot” by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and “F Sharp” by Lyle, Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco), and the winner “Succession” (“All The Bells Say” by Jesse Armstrong).

“Squid Game” and “Severance” are not eligible and “Ozark” ended, leaving the other three shows up for contention. Armstrong is the defending champion in this category for “Succession,” and in fact the show has been the champion for all of its three seasons, undefeated for its season finales. In this instance however, unlike its past submissions, the series finale was not entered, rather instead, the third episode titled “Connor’s Wedding,” both of which were penned by Armstrong. While it is slightly surprising the family drama tragedy did not go with tradition in this category, the episode featured the most shocking twist of the series, with head patriarch Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) suddenly perishes on a plane and is focused on his children’s immediate and distancing grief.

“Better Call Saul” on the other hand did go with past tradition, entering a handful of episodes for consideration; five of out their six eligible episodes for its final season (co-creator Vince Gilligan chose not to submit his penultimate episode out of deference to the other writers). The legal crime drama has been successful in getting at least one episode nominated, which in the past have been for writers Schnauz and Gordon Smith, but co-creator Peter Gould helmed the series finale, which the Emmys tend to select, and he was previously co-nominated with Schnauz in the category for the fourth season finale.

Taking the singular submission route are “The Last of Us” (Craig Mazin), “The White Lotus” (Mike White), and “The Crown” (Peter Morgan). Mazin is a former Emmy winner for “Chernobyl,” and wisely entered the heavily emotional third episode featuring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett of the zombie apocalyptic series; ironically the episode does not show any creature types. White and Morgan previously won in their last outings for their respective shows, with the former now trying his hand in drama after being in limited series the year prior. White has the season finale of “The White Lotus,” while Morgan puts up the eighth episode of “The Crown,” displaying the prominent interview of Diana, Princess of Wales and a subsequent intense conversation between her and Queen Elizabeth II.

Last year, “Yellowjackets” was able to get two of their episodes nominated and are going for double nominations again with episodes written by Lisco and the team of Rich Monahan and Liz Phang. Lisco was nominated last year alongside creators Lyle and Nickerson, who did not put an episode up for consideration.

On to potential freshman dramas that may get recognized, “Bad Sisters” went for its WGA-nominated pilot episode, penned by show developers Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer. Horgan has surprised in the past getting a sole comedy writing nod for the “Catastrophe” pilot with Rob Delaney. “Game of Thrones” prequel and Golden Globe winner “House of the Dragon” has three episodes for contention by sole writers Kevin Lau, Sara Hess and its pilot by Ryan Condal.

Moving to the genre franchises, “Andor” was also mentioned at the Writers Guild of America Awards and put up two episodes by Emmy nominee Beau Willimon and creator and Oscar nominee Tony Gilroy, who helmed the season finale. And lest we forget, “The Boys” made this category for its previous season and they also are doubling their chances with episodes by Jessica Chou and the duo of Anslem Richardson and Geoff Aull.

This category is known for nominating and awarding pilots and season/series finales, with the last six winners fitting that group: “The Handmaid’s Tale” for the pilot in 2017, “The Americans” for the series finale in 2018, and “Succession” and “The Crown” for the season finales the last four years. However, the submissions this year seem to skew toward episodes that have memorable, water cooler moments that are considered the best of the show’s respective seasons, so there is a high probability that that statistic may change this year in the nominations and win.

Also worth noting that due to the new nominations system this year, voters can only limit their selections to the number of nominees in each category, rather than checking off an unlimited ballot. Nominations will be announced July 12.

Here are some of the 2023 Best Drama Writing submissions from top Emmy contenders:

“Succession” season 4

“Connor’s Wedding” (Jesse Armstrong)

“Better Call Saul” season 6B

“Saul Gone” (Peter Gould)

“Breaking Bad” (Thomas Schnauz)

“Point and Shoot” (Gordon Smith)

“Fun and Games” (Ann Cherkis)

“Nippy” (Allison Tatlock)

“The Last Of Us” season 1

“Long, Long Time” (Craig Mazin)

“The White Lotus” season 2

“Arrivederci” (Mike White)

“Yellowjackets” season 2

“Burial” (Rich Monahan & Liz Phang)

“Edible Complex” (Jonathan Lisco)

“The Crown” season 5

“Gunpowder” (Peter Morgan)

“Bad Sisters” season 1

“The Prick” (Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel & Brett Baer)

“House of the Dragon” season 1

“Driftmark” (Kevin Lau)

“The Heirs Of The Dragon” (Ryan Condal)

“The Princess and the Queen” (Sara Hess)

“Andor” season 1

“One Way Out” (Beau Willimon)

“Rix Road” (Tony Gilroy)

“The Boys” season 3

“Barbary Coast” (Anslem Richardson & Geoff Aull)

“Herogasm” (Jessica Chou)

