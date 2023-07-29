2023 Emmys: A closer look at ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’s’ 9 nominations

Amazon Prime Video garnered 41 bids overall at the 2023 Emmy Awards, including nine for “Daisy Jones and The Six.” The 1970s music scene miniseries is produced by Reese Witherspoon and based on the best-selling book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. It’s the streamer’s most successful limited series at this year’s kudos, earning noms for Best Limited Series, two acting citations and multiple craft categories. Read on for a closer look at “Daisy Jones & The Six’s” nine nominations.

In the top limited series race, some of “Daisy Jones’” challengers will be from Netflix in “Beef” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” both landing a total of 13 nominations. The other two competitors are FX on Hulu’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” with seven noms and Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” with five.

As for the actors, Riley Keough and Camila Morrone are celebrating their first nominations in their respective categories in Best Movie/Limited Actress and Supporting Actress. Limited leads are recognized for the entirety of the series while supportings are able to choose an episode for submission, which will be awaited from Morrone.

In the Creative Arts Emmy races, “Daisy Jones” is recognized for its casting, production design, costumes, period/character makeup, sound mixing and music supervision. As far as the episodes of the series in contention, the Emmys have leaned toward the latter half of the season where applicable, with the finale (“Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide) getting three nominations in production design, makeup and sound mixing. And “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It” is recognized for its costumes and music supervision.

“Daisy Jones” is set in the 1970s in Los Angeles, exploring the fictional titular rock band through concert footage and interviews of the band members as well as intense scenes concerning struggling professional and romantic relationships and alcohol and drug abuse. The numerous concerts and recording sessions in the show are grounds for its technical and music nominations, with original songs and vocals performed by Keough and leading cast member Sam Claflin.

Here are the 2023 Emmys nominations for “Daisy Jones & The Six”:

Best Limited Series

Producers TBA

Best Movie/Limited Actress

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress

Camila Morrone as Camila Alvarez

Best Movie/Limited Casting

Justine Arteta, CSA, Casting by

Kim Davis-Wagner, CSA, Casting by

Best Movie/Limited Sound Mixing (“Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”)

Lindsay Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Welcker, Production Mixer

Mike Poole, Music Mixer

Best Movie/Limited Period Costumes (“Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”)

Denise Wingate, Costume Designer

Derek Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Best Period/Fantasy Production Design (“Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”)

Jessica Kender, Production Designer

Brian Grego, Art Director

Lisa Clark, Set Decorator

Andi Brittan, Set Decorator

Best Period/Character Makeup (“Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”)

Rebecca Wachtel, Department Head Makeup Artist

Sherri Simmons, Key Makeup Artist

RJ McCasland, Makeup Artist

Kim Perrodin, Makeup Artist

Darla Edin, Makeup Artist

Best Music Supervision (“Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”)

Frankie Pine, Music Supervisor

