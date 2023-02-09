2023 Emmys ceremony date is set for September

The 2023 Emmys have a date. The Television Academy has announced this year’s Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 18 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The 75th annual Emmy Awards will air on Fox and broadcast live around the country.

In addition to the 2023 Emmys date, the academy announced the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony will take place over two nights, beginning on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10. While the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony won’t receive a live-television broadcast, an edited production of the event will air on FXX at a later date – but presumably before the Primetime Emmys ceremony on September 18.

Here’s some more background on the Emmys, provided by the Television Academy: “This season, the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th Anniversary. What began as a modest ceremony with five awards at the Hollywood Athletic Club has evolved into television’s biggest night, celebrating excellence throughout the industry. In the age of ‘peak TV’ with close to 600 original scripted series, the Academy now recognizes artists, artisans, crafts people, and storytellers in nearly 120 categories.”

Nominations for the 2023 Emmys will be announced on July 12. Our predictions center is already open.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions