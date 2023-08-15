2023 Emmys: A closer look at ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’s’ 7 nominations

Since its premiere in November, “Fleishman is in Trouble” has had no trouble with the awards circuit, garnering Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Writers Guild of America noms. Now the FX on Hulu series created by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, adapted from her 2019 novel of the same name, finishes with seven Emmy nominations in major categories, including Best Limited Series. Read on for a closer look at “Fleishman is in Trouble’s” seven total citations.

In the top category, the eight-episode series is the only contention for Best Limited Series for FX and/or Hulu. Its challengers are Netflix’s “Beef” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” both at 13 nominations, “Daisy Jones & The Six” on Amazon Prime Video at nine, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+ at five.

Despite its single-digit count, the show is only one of two nominees in Best Limited Series to get both writing and directing bids (the other being “Beef”). In this case, it is up in both categories for its penultimate episode, “Me-Time,” with Brodesser-Akner as the writer and the directing duo of Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton behind the camera.

The “Me-Time” episode is considered a standout on the Emmy radar as it is up for contemporary costumes and is the submission of Claire Danes for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress. Her character Rachel Fleishman is the centerpiece of the episode, exploring her history and how her childhood leads to her extramarital affair, while she is also under the influence of a hallucinogen. Danes, who has won two Emmys for “Homeland” and one for “Temple Grandin,” was also recognized at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards as the missing ex-wife of Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg).

Up in the Best Movie/Limited Actress category is Lizzy Caplan for playing Libby Epstein, a writer who serves as the narrator of the series and Toby’s best friend. Caplan was previously cited for “Masters of Sex” in 2014. Completing the show’s tally is the crucial mention it received for casting.

The series explores the root of the marriage between Toby and Rachel Fleishman after she goes on the run and disappears following their divorce, leaving him to care for his two early adolescent daughters. In the wake of it, Toby explores the new age of dating apps while his situation makes his college friend, Libby, look at her own life and marriage.

Here are the 2023 Emmy nominations for “Fleishman is in Trouble”:

Best Limited Series

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Executive Producer

Sarah Timberman, Executive Producer

Carl Beverly, Executive Producer

Susannah Grant, Executive Producer

Valerie Faris, Executive Producer

Jonathan Dayton, Executive Producer

Diana Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer

Cindy Chupack, Co-Executive Producer

Kate DiMento, Supervising Producer

Anne M. Uemura, Producer

Best Movie/Limited Actress

Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress

Claire Danes as Rachel Fleishman (“Me-Time”)

Best Movie/Limited Writing (“Me-Time”)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by

Best Movie/Limited Directing (“Me-Time”)

Valerie Faris, Directed by

Jonathan Dayton, Directed by

Best Movie/Limited Casting

Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by

Jodi Angstreich, CSA, Casting by

Best Movie/Limited Contemporary Costumes (“Me-Time”)

Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer

Angel Peart, Assistant Costume Designer

Katie Novello, Assistant Costume Designer

Deidre Wegner, Assistant Costume Designer

Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through January 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions