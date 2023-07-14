2023 Emmys: A closer look at ‘House of the Dragon’s’ 8 nominations

When the dust settled on the 2023 Emmy nominations, HBO and Max came out on top with a whopping 127 bids. Eight of those are for “House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel series that set the water cooler on dragonfire with its breathtaking production values, unexpected twists and mind-blowing time jumps. Even though “HotD” was skunked in the acting, writing and directing races, it still scored a Best Drama Series citation and received key notices for its crafts. Read on for a closer look at “House of the Dragon’s” eight nominations.
In the main series race, “HotD” competes against three fellow HBO dramas that each nabbed more than 20 nominations: “Succession” (27), “The Last of Us” (24) and “The White Lotus” (23). Then there’s Disney+’s “Andor” (8), AMC’s “Better Call Saul” (7), Netflix’s “The Crown” (6) and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” (3). HBO’s domination in this category is impressive when you consider the last network to secure four slots in Best Drama Series was NBC in 1992 (“I’ll Fly Away,” “L.A. Law,” “Law & Order” and “Quantum Leap”).
In the Creative Arts Emmy races, “HotD” is recognized for its production design, cinematography, costumes, period/character makeup, prosthetic makeup, sound editing and visual effects. In addition, the “House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode” after-show is up for Best Short Form Nonfiction Series, but that doesn’t count toward its overall total.
Specific episode titles are listed below where applicable, but note that fan-favorite “The Lord of the Tides,” aka the one where Paddy Considine‘s decrepitly aging King Viserys Targaryen finally dies, is cited for prosthetic makeup and cinematography. And the pilot episode, titled “The Heirs of the Dragon,” contends for production design and costumes.
“House of the Dragon” is set 200 years before the events of 59-time Emmy-winning record holder “Game of Thrones.” Season 1 aired last fall and went on to win Best Drama Series at the 2023 Golden Globes. Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin created the spin-off for television, which is based on Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.” While Considine will not return next year, Emma D’Arcy as the adult version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen will be back for Season 2 along with many other cast members (see the cast list).
SEE ‘House of the Dragon’ bosses explain why Rhaenys didn’t just kill everyone with her dragon (yes, there’s a reason)
Here are the 2023 Emmys nominations for “House of the Dragon”:
Best Drama Series (Season 1)
Producers TBA
Best Period/Fantasy Production Design (“The Heirs of the Dragon”)
Jim Clay, Production Designer
Dominic Masters, Art Director
Claire Nia Richards, Set Decorator
Best One Hour Cinematography (“The Lord of the Tides”)
Catherine Goldschmidt, Director of Photography
Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes (“The Heirs of the Dragon”)
Jany Temime, Costume Designer
Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer
Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer
Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer
Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor
Best Period/Character Makeup (“We Light the Way”)
Amanda Knight, Makeup Designer
Hannah Eccleston, Key Makeup Artist
Heather McMullen, Makeup Artist
Kashiya Hinds, Makeup Artist
Harriet Thompson, Makeup Artist
Natalie Wickens, Makeup Artist
Bonny Monger, Makeup Artist
Best Prosthetic Makeup (“The Lord of the Tides”)
Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer
Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-Dept Head
Emma Faulkes, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Duncan Jarman, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Paula Eden, Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Best One Hour Sound Editing (“The Black Queen”)
Al Sirkett, Supervising Sound Editor
Tim Hands, Dialogue Editor
Adele Fletcher, Supervising ADR Editor
Paula Fairfield, MPSE, Sound Designer
David Klotz, Music Editor
Timeri Duplat, Music Editor
Mathias Schuster, Foley Editor
Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist
Paula Boram, Foley Artist
Best Special Visual Effects (Season 1)
Angus Bickerton, Visual Effects Supervisor
Nikeah Forde, VFX Producer
Thomas Horton, VFX Producer
Sven Martin, VFX Supervisor
Mark Spindler, VFX Co-Supervisor
Mark Dauth, Virtual Production Supervisor
Sebastian Meszmann, VFX Producer
Mike Bell, VFX Supervisor
Tobias Graa Winblad, VFX Producer
