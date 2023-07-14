2023 Emmys: A closer look at ‘House of the Dragon’s’ 8 nominations

When the dust settled on the 2023 Emmy nominations, HBO and Max came out on top with a whopping 127 bids. Eight of those are for “House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel series that set the water cooler on dragonfire with its breathtaking production values, unexpected twists and mind-blowing time jumps. Even though “HotD” was skunked in the acting, writing and directing races, it still scored a Best Drama Series citation and received key notices for its crafts. Read on for a closer look at “House of the Dragon’s” eight nominations.

In the main series race, “HotD” competes against three fellow HBO dramas that each nabbed more than 20 nominations: “Succession” (27), “The Last of Us” (24) and “The White Lotus” (23). Then there’s Disney+’s “Andor” (8), AMC’s “Better Call Saul” (7), Netflix’s “The Crown” (6) and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” (3). HBO’s domination in this category is impressive when you consider the last network to secure four slots in Best Drama Series was NBC in 1992 (“I’ll Fly Away,” “L.A. Law,” “Law & Order” and “Quantum Leap”).

In the Creative Arts Emmy races, “HotD” is recognized for its production design, cinematography, costumes, period/character makeup, prosthetic makeup, sound editing and visual effects. In addition, the “House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode” after-show is up for Best Short Form Nonfiction Series, but that doesn’t count toward its overall total.

Specific episode titles are listed below where applicable, but note that fan-favorite “The Lord of the Tides,” aka the one where Paddy Considine‘s decrepitly aging King Viserys Targaryen finally dies, is cited for prosthetic makeup and cinematography. And the pilot episode, titled “The Heirs of the Dragon,” contends for production design and costumes.

“House of the Dragon” is set 200 years before the events of 59-time Emmy-winning record holder “Game of Thrones.” Season 1 aired last fall and went on to win Best Drama Series at the 2023 Golden Globes. Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin created the spin-off for television, which is based on Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.” While Considine will not return next year, Emma D’Arcy as the adult version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen will be back for Season 2 along with many other cast members (see the cast list).

Here are the 2023 Emmys nominations for “House of the Dragon”:

Best Drama Series (Season 1)

Producers TBA

Best Period/Fantasy Production Design (“The Heirs of the Dragon”)

Jim Clay, Production Designer

Dominic Masters, Art Director

Claire Nia Richards, Set Decorator

Best One Hour Cinematography (“The Lord of the Tides”)

Catherine Goldschmidt, Director of Photography

Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes (“The Heirs of the Dragon”)

Jany Temime, Costume Designer

Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer

Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer

Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer

Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor

Best Period/Character Makeup (“We Light the Way”)

Amanda Knight, Makeup Designer

Hannah Eccleston, Key Makeup Artist

Heather McMullen, Makeup Artist

Kashiya Hinds, Makeup Artist

Harriet Thompson, Makeup Artist

Natalie Wickens, Makeup Artist

Bonny Monger, Makeup Artist

Best Prosthetic Makeup (“The Lord of the Tides”)

Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer

Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-Dept Head

Emma Faulkes, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Duncan Jarman, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Paula Eden, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Best One Hour Sound Editing (“The Black Queen”)

Al Sirkett, Supervising Sound Editor

Tim Hands, Dialogue Editor

Adele Fletcher, Supervising ADR Editor

Paula Fairfield, MPSE, Sound Designer

David Klotz, Music Editor

Timeri Duplat, Music Editor

Mathias Schuster, Foley Editor

Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist

Paula Boram, Foley Artist

Best Special Visual Effects (Season 1)

Angus Bickerton, Visual Effects Supervisor

Nikeah Forde, VFX Producer

Thomas Horton, VFX Producer

Sven Martin, VFX Supervisor

Mark Spindler, VFX Co-Supervisor

Mark Dauth, Virtual Production Supervisor

Sebastian Meszmann, VFX Producer

Mike Bell, VFX Supervisor

Tobias Graa Winblad, VFX Producer

