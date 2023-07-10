2023 Emmys: How many ‘Succession’ actors will actually be nominated?

According to the Gold Derby’s combined odds, “Succession” will tie its Emmy record of 14 acting nominations it received in 2022. With the show submitting 19 actors for consideration this year, it is highly unlikely every one of them will get a mention, but it has to potential to break that statistic because it’s in the range and it seems like anything is possible for TV’s Best Drama Series defending champion, which is the talk of the town after its final season on HBO.

So how many “Succession” actors will actually be nominated at the 2023 Emmys? Let’s break down all six drama acting categories.

Best Drama Actor

Brian Cox seems the most vulnerable in this category with the inclusion of Kieran Culkin (up from supporting) along with Jeremy Strong (who won in 2020), although many pundits have all three leading men getting in. Cox’s character perished in the third episode, while making two brief appearances later in the season. But stars who have been written off early in their show’s seasons have gotten lead acting Emmy nominations in the past for longer absences, such as Sherry Stringfield for “ER” and Jimmy Smits for “NYPD Blue.” The presence of Cox’s character Logan Roy is felt throughout the rest of the series and given his previous two nominations, he seems like a safe bet. He is currently in fifth place for a notice, compared to Strong as Kendall Roy in first place and Culkin as Roman Roy in third place.

Best Drama Actress

Sarah Snook is one of the show’s biggest locks for a nomination this year as Shiv Roy. Since moving up from supporting (where she was nominated in 2020 and 2022) to lead, she continued to climb Gold Derby’s predictions chart until she wound up in first place to win with 39/10 odds.

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans won the Emmy last year on his second try and currently has leading 4/1 odds in the category to win a bookend trophy. Alan Ruck is still seeking his first Emmy nomination as Connor Roy after many assumed he would make it last year. Ruck has always taken a backseat to the wheelings and dealings of the other sibling actors on the show. However, this last season, he had more memorable standout moments, including his wedding and his election candidacy. Many seem to think his Emmy wait is over, as he is in fourth place with 9/1 odds, one slot above two-time nominee Nicholas Braun as cousin Greg Hirsch. The fourth supporting contender, Alexander Skarsgard, became a prominent character for the final season as the GoJo CEO looking to buy Waystar RoyCo, with his character Lukas Matsson playing mind games and testing loyalties with the siblings. While he is currently in seventh place with 11/1 odds, voters who watch this show would be unlikely to deny his overwhelming presence toward the end of the series, and he could easily go along for the ride.

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Justine Lupe takes on the role of Willa Ferreyra, Connor’s fiance-turned-wife in the show. Her character plays a secondary role to Connor, so her first nomination could be dependent on whether Ruck will get in his category. But what helps her is that only her and J. Smith-Cameron are on the ballot in this category. Lupe sits in 11th place with 100/1 odds, while Smith-Cameron is more of a lock in fifth place at 9/1 odds after being nominated last year for the first time for playing fan-favorite Gerri Kellman.

Best Drama Guest Actor

James Cromwell is looking like a safe bet for his third bid as Uncle Ewan Roy, as he comes in third place at 11/2 odds, particularly after his impassioned speech at Logan’s funeral. Arian Moayed received a nomination last year for playing Stewy Hosseini and showed up sparingly throughout the final season, hence his sixth placement odds at 23/2. His episode submission “Honeymoon States” is where he is showcased the most, in where Stewy comforts Kendall after Logan’s death and endorses him regarding the transition and takeover of the company. Justin Kirk portrays Republican President-elect Jeryd Mencken and became a more eminent figure this season with his election casting a cloud over all of the characters’ business interests. His final appearance in the series penultimate episode “Church and State” is his episode submission, where he shares scenes with the Roy siblings who attempt to negotiate a deal in the controversial aftermath of him winning the election. While the combined odds don’t have him getting in for Best Drama Guest Actor, he should not be discounted as his storyline has a major impact in the final episodes. Ashley Zukerman plays Nate Sofrelli, Shiv’s ex-boyfriend in the show. He has appeared sporadically throughout all four seasons. In his episode “Tailgate Party,” he shows up at Shiv and Tom’s party the night before the election and Kendall attempts to bribe him for his own benefit. Zukerman has never been nominated for the show.

Best Drama Guest Actress

Harriet Walter leads our racetrack odds at 4/1 for her recurring role as Lady Caroline Collingwood. Will she finally win on her third citation for “Succession”? Then there’s Cherry Jones, who places third with 11/2 odds — she won this category in 2020 for playing the head of PGM, Nan Pierce. Also watch out for Hiam Abbass, aka Marcia Roy, the wife of Logan before his passing. Her submission “Honeymoon States” involves her at Logan’s wake, and while she does not have a ton of screen time, she has many unforgettable lines, including a heartless moment where she coldly ejects Logan’s mistress, Kerry. She is in the final slot for a nomination at sixth place with 19/2 odds. Hope Davis was nominated last year for her role as Sandi Furness. Her episode this year is “Rehearsal” where she tries to prevent Waystar from being acquired by GoJo to the siblings. She is currently right below Abbass in seventh with 28/1 odds, perhaps due to her episode not being as memorable, but she could make the cut based on name recognition and history. Finally, Natalie Gold has one scene in her episode submission “Church and State” where her character Rava argues with Kendall when she takes their kids out of town in the aftermath of the election. While the odds have her further down, her scene is intense with Strong and she holds her own, so she could be a surprise nomination.

