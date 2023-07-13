Pedro Pascal is latest Emmy first-timer with two nominations

A total of 38 individuals received their first Primetime Emmy acting nominations in 2023, including “George & Tammy” stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon and comedic leads Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”). Of the newbies in this group, Pedro Pascal is the only one who scored bids for his work on multiple programs. In addition to landing in the Best Drama Actor lineup as a star of “The Last of Us,” he also earned a shot at the Best Comedy Guest Actor prize for hosting an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Pascal (who was also on the drama lead ballot for “The Mandalorian”) could become the seventh doubly-nominated first-timer to succeed on one or both of his bids. The first to achieve this feat was Robert Cummings, who concurrently won for “12 Angry Men” and lost for “My Hero” in 1955. He was followed by Jack Albertson (won for “Cher” and lost for “Chico and the Man,” 1975), Eileen Brennan (won for “Private Benjamin” and lost for “Taxi,” 1981), Jane Lynch (won for “Glee” and lost for “Two and a Half Men,” 2010), Riz Ahmed (won for “The Night Of” and lost for “Girls,” 2017), and Ann Dowd (won for “The Handmaid’s Tale” and lost for “The Leftovers,” 2017).

Twelve male and 14 female Emmy newcomers preceded Pascal in being simultaneously nominated for more than one performance. Aside from Ahmed and Dowd, those who added their names to the list within the last decade are Gaby Hoffmann (“Girls” and “Transparent,” 2015), Mindy Sterling (“Con Man” and “Secs and Execs,” 2017), Fiona Shaw (“Fleabag” and “Killing Eve,” 2019), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul” and “Cooper’s Bar,” 2022), and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” 2022).

Best Drama Series contender “The Last of Us” racked up exactly two dozen Emmy nominations for its inaugural season, which aired on HBO from January to March 2023. Its other eight acting bids went to lead Bella Ramsey and guest performers Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Melanie Lynskey, Nick Offerman, Storm Reid, Anna Torv, and Keivonn Montreal Woodard. Only Bartlett and Lynskey have previously competed for Emmys.

Pascal is one of two actors to have reaped a bid for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this year, with the other being fellow guest host Quinta Brunson. She is a dual nominee as well since she also picked up her second consecutive Best Comedy Actress notice for “Abbott Elementary.” Pascal appeared on the February 4 “SNL” episode, which featured Coldplay as its musical guest and included a cameo from Pascal’s close friend and colleague, Sarah Paulson.

