Posthumous Emmy contender Ray Liotta (‘Black Bird’) is one step away from making history

Over a year after his untimely death in May 2022, Ray Liotta has just been honored with a Primetime Emmy nomination for his supporting performance on the Apple TV+ limited series “Black Bird.” This recognition comes after he received Critics Choice and Gold Derby TV Award notices for the same role. As the 11th person (and first in 25 years) to posthumously compete for an Emmy as a non-continuing program performer, he is just one step away from breaking new ground as the first deceased limited series acting winner in TV academy history.

Liotta’s “Black Bird” character, James Keene Sr., is the father of real-life convict James Keene Jr., whose 10-year prison sentence for dealing narcotics was ultimately shortened after he helped coax a confession out of serial killer Larry Hall. Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser also received 2023 Emmy nominations for their respective lead and supporting performances as Keene Jr. and Hall. Both are Emmy newcomers, while Liotta has one previous win to his name for his 2005 guest appearance on the drama series “ER.”

Liotta is only the fourth deceased performer to ever score an Emmy bid for a miniseries, after supporting actors Jack Hawkins (“QB VII,” 1975) and Richard Burton (“Ellis Island,” 1985) and lead Stanley Baker (“How Green Was My Valley,” 1977). The last posthumous Emmy contender for a TV movie was J. T. Walsh, who earned a bid for his supporting turn in “Hope” nearly five months after his death in 1998. To date, the only supporting male who has posthumously won an Emmy for a non-continuing program is David Burns, who was given the now-defunct Best Supporting Actor in a Drama award for the 1971 special “The Price.”

The other three actors who have achieved post-death Emmy wins for telefilms are supporting player Diana Hyland (“The Boy in the Plastic Bubble,” 1977) and leads Ingrid Bergman (“A Woman Called Golda,” 1982) and Raul Julia (“The Burning Season,” 1995). Bergman was actually still alive at the time of her nomination but died three weeks prior to the 1982 ceremony.

In addition to 2022 Best Character Voice-Over champion Chadwick Boseman (“What If…?”), Liotta would also follow three actresses who were lauded after death for their work on comedy series. Alice Pearce (supporting, “Bewitched,” 1966) is the only member of this trio to have passed away before she was nominated, while Marion Lorne (supporting, “Bewitched,” 1968) and Colleen Dewhurst (guest, “Murphy Brown,” 1991) were in situations similar to Bergman’s. At this point, no deceased actor has won an Emmy for a drama series, but there have been some notable nomination examples, including Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”) in 2021.